JONESBORO – The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams opened the 2020-21 season at the A-State Kickoff Klassic on Sunday.
Aidan Patton and Ayana Harris led the Bears as they both recorded program-best marks in their respective events.
Patton added to his own school record in the weight throw as he posted a toss of 15.88m (52-1.25), which bested his previous top mark.
Harris tied the UCA record in the 55m hurdles with a personal-best run of 8.31.
Hunter Henderson picked up an event win in the mile with his time of 4:22.54. TJ Robinson made his debut in stellar fashion as he won the 800m with a career-best effort of 1:52.77.
On the women's side, Taylor Coleman won the triple jump with a leap of 11.90m (39-0.5). The squad of Aysha Anderson, Tamera Rhode, Z'Kiah Kuykendall, and Kendelle McCoy were victorious in the 4x400m relay with a combined time of 3:58.75
As a whole, the men produced 26 personal-best marks, while the women tallied 22 career-best efforts.
Central Arkansas will not be back on the track in 2020, but will return in January 2021. UCA will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Arkansas Invitational on Jan. 16.
"It was great to be back on the track and competing,” interim coach Beau Theriot said. “You could tell it's been a while since we last competed. Overall, the student-athletes did a great job and it was a great stepping stone towards our goals. Anytime you can break or tie a school record in December, at a season opener is amazing."
