More news for the coaching staff of the Central Arkansas women's basketball team, as head coach Sandra Rushing announces the elevation of assistant coach Tiffany Phillips into the role of associate head coach.
The move comes after Phillips completed her sixth season on staff with the Sugar Bears, this past season marking the first year of her second stint; Phillips was previously on staff from 2006-11.
"Coach Phillips is such an integral part of our program. The knowledge and passion for the game that she brings each and every day is exceptional," Rushing said of her lead assistant. "She has an incredible work ethic and is a tremendous example for our players. She works tirelessly to make sure we keep improving this program."
Phillips has been instrumental in the development of the post players since returning to Conway, most notably with All-ASUN performer Lucy Ibeh. After earning the Southland Newcomer of the Year award in her first season as a Sugar Bear, Ibeh took the switch to the ASUN in stride, boosting her rebounding numbers to a league-leading 10.3 boards per game. Under Phillips' tutelage, Ibeh became the first Sugar Bear to record 10-plus double-doubles in a single season since 2014 and became the second player in Central Arkansas' Division I history to average a double-double for an entire year.
In addition to the on-court development, Phillips is also a key figure in the recruitment process, as the Sugar Bears look to adjust and retool for a second season in the ASUN. This year, the Sugar Bears have signed a wealth of young talent, including incoming freshmen Parris Atkins and Kaleigh Thompson, a couple of All-State and All-Star guards from Bryant and Lonoke, Ark., respectively. The class also features length and size, with Anjanae Mueck's 2.9 blocks per game and Ciara Brannon's 6-2 frame donning the Purple and Gray next season.
Phillips' dedication to the program can only put the Sugar Bears on an upward trajectory, as the team builds off of last season and continues the development of all-freshman point guard Randrea Wright.
"I trust her a lot and she is a very loyal to me and the program. She bleeds purple and is invested in our program and its future," Rushing added. "Tiffany is not only a great coach but a great person. We are fortunate to have her in our program and it is a well-deserved recognition for her."
