Madi Pierce notched her fifth double-double this season and eighth of her career after totaling a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, but RV/NR Rhodes used a 10-1 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away from Hendrix, 71-64, on Monday in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams.
The Lynx snapped the Warriors' three-game win streak overall and four-game win streak inside Grove Gymnasium.
The loss was the first for Hendrix (6-6, 0-1 SAA) since Dec. 5 and just the second in its last seven outings
The Warriors erased a 10-point, third quarter deficit after Kelsey Korb tied the affair at 49 with 7:36 left in the game, the first of her two treys in the final stanza.
A Jala Henderson basket on Hendrix's next offensive possession gave her team its first advantage of the afternoon, 51-49, but Rhodes (9-2, 1-0 SAA) scored 10 of the next 11 points in a 1:24 span, as consecutive Libby Long 3-pointers gave her squad a 59-52 upper hand.
The Lynx shot 50 percent (8 of 16) from the field and 8 of 14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Pierce and Korb buckets from deep cut their team's deficit to four on two occasions down the stretch, but Hendrix would get no closer.
A'niya Lagarde, Catherine Althoff and Alli Mayeux each tallied a double-double for the Lynx.
Lagarde totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. She shot 9 of 16 inside the arc and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Althoff and Mayeux scored 15 points apiece. Althoff pulled down 16 rebounds, including six on the offensive end, while Mayeux grabbed 15 boards.
Althoff shot 7 of 12 inside the arc to go along with a pair of blocks. Mayeux had three steals.
Long had 11 points.
Rhodes shot 40.9 percent (27 of 66) overall, 28.6 percent (6 of 21) from 3-point range and 55 percent (11 of 20) from the free-throw line.
Pierce ended two points shy of her career-high, as she shot 9 of 21 overall, 3 of 9 from deep and 5 of 7 from the stripe.
Kennedi Burns had nine points and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, which tied a career-high in attempts.
Pierce and Burns each generated four steals, which tied for sixth most in program history. Burns had career-highs in steals and assists (four).
Caroline Wendt totaled eight points and 11 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass, which tied a career-high.
Wendt and Ndidi Ilochonwu each came away with two steals, as the Warriors totaled 15, which tied for seventh most in school history.
Hendrix forced 20 turnovers, leading to 18 points.
The Orange and Black totaled 11 assists on 20 made field goals and attempted 25 free throws, making 17. Hendrix reserves had 12 points.
Each team had 18 offensive rebounds and 16 second chance points.
Due to injuries and quarantine for COVID-19, Rhodes dressed only seven players and Hendrix eight.
The Warriors host Oglethorpe at 6 p.m. Friday, the second of three-consecutive league games inside Grove Gymnasium.
