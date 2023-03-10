The Pine Bluff Zebras beat Lake Hamilton 67-51 to win the Class 5A boys state championship Thursday night at Bank OZK Arena.
The Pine Bluff Zebras beat Lake Hamilton 67-51 to win the Class 5A boys state championship Thursday night at Bank OZK Arena.
Pine Bluff led 11-9 after one quarter and 26-18 at halftime.
X’Zaevion Barnett led the Zebras with 19 points. Courtney Crutchfield had 16. Jordan Harris had 13.
Ty Robinson led Lake Hamilton with 17 points.
The Little Rock Christian Warriors upset No. 1 Blytheville 74-54 to win the Class 4A boys state title.
The Warriors led 17-11 after one quarter and 35-20 at halftime.
Landren Blocker led Little Rock Christian with 32 points. Jameel Wesley had 14.
Rashaud Marshall led Blytheville with 23 points. Tj Jackson and Jeremiah Wells had 10 points each.
The Farmington Lady Cardinals beat defending champion Nashville 65-61 to win the Class 4A girls state title.
Farmington led 18-14 after one quarter and 37-27 at halftime.
Marin Adams led Farmington with 22 points. Reese Shirey and Jenna Lawrence had 15 points each.
Caroline Dean led Nashville with 15 points. Shalyn Lyle had 14. Kyleigh Scoggins had 12.
