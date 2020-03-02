Mark Moyer and Conner Williams combined for 14 strikeouts to lead the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a 4-1 win over the SIUE Cougars and a 2-1 series victory on Sunday afternoon at Bear Stadium.
Moyer (2-0), a senior right-hander from Russellville, struck out a career-high 10 batters in seven innings of work, allowing just four hits and walking one.
He allowed one unearned run before giving way to Williams, a senior right-hander from Conway.
Williams earned his fifth save in six appearances, striking out two batters in both the eighth and ninth innings, and ending the game by fanning SIUE's right fielder Brett Pierson looking on four pitches.
The UCA offense had a pair of two-run innings to back the solid pitching.
UCA (5-6), trailing 1-0 in the third inning, finally got to SIUE freshman starter Preston Salazar.
Catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl opened the inning by getting hit by a pitch.
Shortstop RJ Pearson followed with a base hit to left field and right fielder Conner Emmet did the same up the middle to load the bases with no outs.
UCA first baseman Coby Potvin grounded out to his counterpart at first base to score Sagdahl, and third baseman Beau Orlando made it a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pearson.
After four more scoreless innings, the Bears padded their lead in the eighth.
Orlando had a leadoff single, moved to second on another by Benny Ayala and Josh Ragan reached on a bunt to load the bases.
Pinch hitter Hunter Hicks came through with an RBI single to center and pinch hitter Rylan Meek added another sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.
Ayala and Ragan had two hits apiece for UCA, while Moyer and Williams limited SIUE (5-5) to just six hits.
UCA improved to 12-2 against SIUE and 11-1 in games played in Conway.
UCA is scheduled to face defending national champion Vanderbilt at 4:30 Tuesday in Nashville before opening Southland Conference play at home this weekend against Southeastern Louisiana.
Game one of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium.
Bears softball splits final day of Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic
The University of Central Arkansas softball team (13-8) finished the final day of the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic with a victory against Northern Iowa (6-10) 3-0, on Sunday.
In the second game, UCA fell to Stephen F. Austin (14-4), 3-0.
Kayla Crutchmer extended her hitting streak to 12 games in the first game of the day. That streak came to an end in the second game.
"I felt we played much better defensively today. We played a solid 14 innings of softball today,” UCA softball coach David Kuhn said. “We played two really good teams. I like the direction that our team is headed. It was nice to see several of our pitchers pitch well this weekend.”
The Bears take to the road for their third and final Southeastern Conference road matchup.
UCA will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 3 p.m. March 3.
Bears tennis edges Islanders, win sixth straight
The Central Arkansas tennis team continued to sizzle late Sunday afternoon as it narrowly defeated the Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Islanders (11-3, 1-1 SLC) 4-3 for their sixth straight win.
The win marked the fourth straight year that the Bears (8-5, 2-0 SLC) have started SLC play with a perfect 2-0 record.
Through the winning streak, Central Arkansas has outscored its opponents 29-10 and taken every doubles point.
After eight straight on the road, the Bears will finally return to the UCA Tennis Courts next weekend with a pair of matches against the New Orleans Privateers and Nicholls Colonels.
