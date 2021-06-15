FAYETTEVILLE — At last it seems Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has hired an assistant coach with Razorbacks ties to his Arkansas football staff.
Dowell Loggains, a Newport born though Abilene, Texas, raised former Razorbacks walk-on quarterback and 12-year NFL assistant coach, becomes Arkansas new tight ends coach, Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation reported Monday afternoon.
Loggains, rumored recently to be Pittman’s choice, replaces tight ends coach Cody Kennedy who has moved to offensive line coach replacing Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native Brad Davis who has gone home to become the offensive line coach at LSU.
Though only 5-6, Loggains walked on with the Razorbacks after quarterbacking Abilene Cooper High School and served former coach Houston Nutt’s Hogs emulating the opposition as a scout team quarterback while lettering from 2001 to 2004 holding for place-kicks.
Praised by Nutt for his football mind, Loggains got into coaching as an Arkansas graduate assistant and quickly fast-tracked into the NFL.
From 2008-2020 Loggains coached in the NFL including as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.
In 2021, Loggains served as analyst at Penn State.
On the basketball front, Earl Boykins, for two years the director of student development under Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, has accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Texas-El Paso.
“Earl has played at the level our players aspire to be at one day,” UTEP coach Joe Golding was quoted in a UTEP press release. “He has so much experience and I can't wait for him to share it with our players. He understands the game of basketball and the different ways it can be played. He will be a great asset.”
