FAYETTEVILLE — As he said he would, receiver-defensive back Darin Turner of Memphis Central, signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday after seven other high school seniors signed with new coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks on Wednesday’s opening of the December early signing period.
Turner became Arkansas’ ninth signee as Pittman’s first junior college transfer, defensive end Julius Coates, 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, a Rockford, Illinois, native transferring from East Mississippi Community College, signed Thursday morning. Coates had 30 tackles, 19 solo, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones and a couple of pass breakups.
Coates originally had committed to sign with Colorado.
Turner, a 6-4, 215, 4-star prospect who drew recruiting interest from LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss among others and Arkansas recruited as an “athlete” capable at receiver or the secondary, originally committed to sign in December with former Arkansas coach Chad Morris.
Turner decommitted after Morris was fired Nov. 10, then recommitted upon visiting with Pittman.
At Arkansas, Turner rejoins former Memphis Central teammate Shamar Nash, a receiver redshirting in 2019 as a Razorbacks freshman.
“They’ve got a good coaching staff, they’re bringing in a good coaching staff,” Turner was quoted by Otis Kirk at Hogville.net. “They’ve got an incredible fan base, I’d get to play with some of my former teammates. I mean, there’s not much more you could ask for. They’ve got a good education program.”
On rejoining Nash, Turner said, “Being able to hook up with him really means something, because we really started something in high school and middle school,” Turner said. “We can keep that legacy going. Every stage, we’ve played together, so it’d be amazing to play together in college too.”
Regarding his position preference, Turner said, “They’re pretty much leaving it up to me, whatever position I want to play. I mean, I’m a wideout, but I’ll play defense to help my team out.”
As a 2019 senior for Memphis Central, Turner caught 20 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns and in the secondary intercepted five passes, broke up six and made 13.5 tackles.
On Wednesday, the Razorbacks linebackers Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, Louisiana; Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro; and Catrell Wallace 6-5, 210, Bryant; running back Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas; defensive lineman Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244, Hazen; offensive tackle Ray Curry, 6-6, 315 Memphis White Station; and defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.