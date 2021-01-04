FAYETTEVILLE — Apparently the return of Columbia, South Carolina, born Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp to his hometown to become an assistant for the South Carolina Gamecocks was so imminent that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has Colorado State receivers coach Kenny Guiton all but officially hired on Pittman’s Razorbacks staff.
Stepp, Arkansas’ receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 under former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and the only full-time Morris assistant that Pittman retained when hired in December 2019, on Sunday, joined the staff of new University of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.
Guiton, a former Ohio State quarterback with extensive recruiting experience in prime Razorbacks recruiting areas of Houston and Louisiana as an assistant at the University of Houston and Louisiana Tech, and was reported to have talked with Arkansas’ recently signed receivers during the December early signing period.
