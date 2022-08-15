X

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson scrambles during the Razorbacks’ game at Alabama last season.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its first scrimmage of the preseason with Sam Pittman feeling pretty good afterward.

The season will open three weeks from Saturday’s scrimmage when Cincinnati comes to Fayetteville for a key non-conference game. As far as Saturday’s scrimmage Pittman talked about how it went.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.