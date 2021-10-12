FAYETTEVILLE — An injured finger that couldn’t be manipulated back into joint required surgery will sideline Arkansas senior right offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday.
Wagner traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, but ultimately did not play in the Razorbacks’ 52-51 SEC loss last Saturday to the Ole Miss Rebels.
“The bottom line is that it went out on him, and they couldn’t get it back in place,” Pittman said during his Monday press conference. “He had surgery on that finger this morning. And so his status is not going to be available for a while.
Ty Clary, the Arkansas offensive line’s senior handyman used at center, guard and tackle this season, started at right tackle against Ole Miss. Clary seems set to start Saturday’s 11 a.m., CBS televised SEC homecoming game against the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
“I was really proud of Ty Clary out at tackle,” Pittman said. “He played the entire game out there at right tackle.”
A fifth-year senior from Fayetteville, Clary had started 36 games at center or guard but against Ole Miss started at tackle for the first time.
“Ty is a veteran,” Pittman said. “He’s started a lot of games. Going into the game I wasn’t one bit concerned about right tackle, because Clary obviously has been practicing it during the week for several weeks, because of Wag’s hand and we were taking Wagner out of any good-on-good. The good-on-good reps Ty was getting.”
Though Clary was moved from guard to tackle, starting third-year sophomore guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer felt some pressure last week about keeping their starting jobs.
Discouraged about the lack of physicality the previously physical offensive line displayed in the 37-0 loss Oct. 2 to the now No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia, last week Pittman publicly projected possibilities of heavier guards Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, and a transfer from the University of Charlotte, and 6-5, 330 redshirt freshman Jalen St. John playing some at guard upon both moving last week from reserve offensive tackles.
Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy ultimately stayed with Latham and Limmer. They played their parts in Arkansas amassing 676 yards total offense and 51 points against Ole Miss.
“I thought they played well,” Pittman said. “I think a lot of times when you think you’re going to lose your job, you go back to playing how you earned that job. I think they did. I thought they had a good game.”
Upon moving St. John and Crawford to guard, and Pittman said he’ll keep them there because he likes their heft inside, Pittman last week moved reserve guard Luke Jones, 6-5, 310 to reserve left tackle.
“I think he can be another tackle for us,” Pittman said. “I think Luke Jones looked really good last week at tackle.”
While last week’s onus was on the offense coming off getting shut out at Georgia, the atonement pressure exerts on the defense this week post Ole Miss.
The Rebels accumulated 611 yards total offense and 52 points on Arkansas in Oxford.
“"There will be some corrections and changes and different things of that nature and what our schematics could be,” Pittman said. “Certainly, there were a lot of problems we have to get fixed. One of them was certainly tackling. We couldn't get (Ole Miss quarterback Matt) Corral on the ground, and our secondary support was poor. Therefore, that's why you saw a lot of B-gap runs go to the house. We couldn't get the edge. We let the edge go a lot on defense, and we bust several coverages.”
Some things couldn’t be helped, like premier safety Jalen Catalon in vain trying to intercept a pass handicapped by the cast protecting his broken hand.
“It’s a little hard for him,” Pittman said. “I believe he would have if he would’ve been able to not have a cast on, but all those things happen.”
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom employing a three-man front and dropping eight back worked wonders in huge triumphs over Texas and Texas A&M but got pounded on the run by Georgia and exploited everywhere by Ole Miss.
Does Pittman believe they have D-line depth to incorporate more four-man fronts, practiced extensively in the spring and preseason and most employed in the season opening victory over Rice?
“I think we do. That’s some things obviously that coach [Odom] and I have talked about,” Pittman said. “I’m not going to sit here and say what we’re going to do and what we’re not going to do. But to answer your question we do have enough D-linemen we feel like that we could rotate in a four-man line.”
The Razorbacks’ final nonconference game, Oct. 23 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, will kick off at 11 a.m. televised by the SEC Network.
It marks the Razorbacks’ fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff.
