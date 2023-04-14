The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team’s game with Pangburn on Thursday was the first time I got to see them play in person this year.
While there, I shot over 1,000 photos, but one photo got me wondering why the girls were wearing ribbons that said “Play for Trey.”
I texted Coach Chata Hickey about it, having no idea what it was referring to. She said she would call me the next morning, and we’d talk about it. At that point, I did some research online and discovered what it was about.
Coach Hickey’s 24-year-old son Trey died April 29, 2022, following a long illness, which started with him being diagnosed with a form leukemia when he was a young boy. Being in and out of the hospital for years with various issues, the Lady Wampus Cats started wearing those ribbons in the 2022 season opener — a 4-1 win over Greenbrier on March 1, 2022.
On Friday morning, Coach HIckey and I were exchanging many text messages. One of which said, “with all he [Trey] had going, he knew I needed softball as much as he needed me. My time with softball was, and is, my sanctuary.”
The day before Trey’s funeral, Coach Hickey coached her team as the Lady Wampus Cats beat Bryant 11-10 in extra innings. The entire softball team attended Trey’s funeral the next day. That is something that Coach Hickey said she will be forever grateful for.
“These girls know I love them as much as if I gave birth to them,” Coach Hickey said.
Coach Hickey on her son: “That little man was the toughest human on earth. He never said why me? He just kept on plugging.”
As a single parent to a 15-year-old daughter, who lost her mother to cancer 2 1/2 years ago, I can identify somewhat with the Hickey family. However, a parent should never have to bury a child. I can’t even imagine the pain they were going through for so many years. At the same time, from my limited exchanges with Coach Hickey, I can tell she is a strong person, and there’s no doubt that Trey was as well.
My dear friend David McCollum, the late sports editor of the Log Cabin, wrote a column about a special night in 2012 when cheerleaders from Van Buren High School made a monetary donation to the Hickey family during a basketball game in which a fundraiser was held for Trey. There’s a line at the end of David’s column I wanted to share.
“Thus, on a night in which there were the usual winners and losers on the scoreboard, the real triumph belonged to grace and the human spirit,” David wrote.
Coach Hickey said her family was so supportive of her coaching last year, especially when Trey was so ill.
“I honestly couldn’t have done it without my husband Mike,” she said.
God bless the Hickey family. Even after almost a year since Trey’s passing, that family could still use all the good thoughts and prayers they can get.
