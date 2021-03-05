The hope is still alive for the Central Arkansas Bears basketball team, while the Sugar Bears are playing for seeding in the Southland Conference Tournament.
On Wednesday, the Bears (5-18, 4-11 SLC) remained hopeful with an 88-71 win over Southeastern Louisiana despite primarily using a seven-man rotation.
Senior guard Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points in what is potentially his final game inside the Farris Center, whether he opts to return for another year per because of COVID rules.
Junior Eddy Kayouloud followed with 19 points and nine rebounds, while senior forward Jared Chatham also posted a near double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper added 12 off the bench.
The Bears dominated the Lions on the glass with a 43-25 advantage, while also dishing out 22 assists as a team.
A dominant first half, in which UCA held the Lions to 29 points on 34.5 percent shooting allowed set up the win as the two teams played a much closer second half.
Now, with that win behind them, the Bears face one final test as the SLC’s current fifth seed Northwestern State Demons (9-17, 8-7 SLC) will host UCA.
The two teams previously met Jan. 30 at the Farris Center, which Northwestern State took 81-77.
The two teams battled throughout, but after a 78-77 Demon advantage, Northwestern State tacked on three more points at the free-throw line to take the win.
Junior guard Trenton Massner, who leads the Demons in points per game with 12.7, led the way for all scorers with 18 points, followed by senior forward Jamaure Gregg’s 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Senior guard LaTerrance Reed and freshman guard Carvell Teasett also reached double figures with 16 and 14, respectively.
For the Bears, Cooper led the way with 17 points, while Bergersen followed with 16.
UCA might be catching Northwestern State at the right time as the Demons are losers of two straight — both road games at Nicholls and New Orleans.
Currently, UCA is in a three-way tie for the final 10th spot in the SLC Tournament with McNeese and Houston Baptist.
Saturday’s tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
For the Sugar Bears (11-12, 9-6 SLC), they are among a group of five teams playing for anywhere from the second seed to the sixth seed in the Southland Conference Tournament.
Currently, Sam Houston, Southeastern Louisiana, UCA, Lamar and Nicholls either have eight or nine wins.
According to the points standings system implemented this year because of COVID, which awards three points for wins, 1 point for canceled games and zero points for a loss, SHSU leads the way with 29 points, followed by Southeastern Louisiana’s 28, UCA and Nicholls’ 27 and Lamar’s 25.
This final Saturday will give shape to the tournament as Sam Houston is playing conference undefeated Stephen F. Austin; SLU is playing 3-11 New Orleans; Nicholls is done with the regular season; and Lamar plays 6-7 McNeese.
The Sugar Bears face off Saturday against winless Northwestern State on the road.
During the last meeting in the Farris Center, the UCA put away the Lady Demons in the second quarter, going up 31-16 at halftime before further extending that lead to 54-27 by the end of the third.
Junior guard Carley Hudspeth exploded for a career-high 20 points off the bench, while junior forward Lucy Ibeh narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore forward Terri Crawford also pushed across 11 points.
Lady Demon sophomore guard Tristen Washington led the way for Northwestern State with 12 points.
The Sugar Bears and Lady Demons tip off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Both games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
