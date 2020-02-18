After winning four of their last six games, the Central Arkansas Bears travel Wednesday to Nacogdoches, Texas, to face the conference-leading Stephen F. Austin State Lumberjacks.
The Bears (9-17, 8-7 Southland Conference) have played well as of late, rolling off four wins in five games before falling in a 82-67 loss to Sam Houston State on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas.
Like many games as of late, UCA fell behind in the first half 47-34 of that game.
But, unlike those games, the Bears failed to come back and win as SHSU outscored them 35-33 in the second half.
UCA struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 6 of 24 shots from 3-point land.
But, junior center Hayden Koval was a bright spot, finishing with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
But, with that game in the rearview mirror, the Bears now look to a battle against SFA (22-3, 13-1 SLC).
Previously, UCA and the Lumberjacks met Jan. 15 at the Farris Center with SFA coming away with a one-point victory when senior guard Kevon Harris split a pair of free throws with two seconds left on the clock.
The Bears trailed the Lumberjacks for much of the first half, even falling behind by 16 points with 5:36 left in the first half.
But, four-and-a-half minutes later, UCA had tied the game at 35 and then entered halftime tied at 37.
For the opening 6:39 of the second half, the Bears trailed once again, but with 13:21 left on the clock, UCA took a one-point lead when sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud scored on a layup.
The two teams traded baskets through the next nine minutes with SFA eventually taking an eight-point lead with 4:25 left in the game.
But then, the Bears started to claw their way back into the thick of things with an 8-0 run over the next 4:13, which was capped off with a 3-pointer by Koval to tie the game.
But, on the other end, UCA junior guard Rylan Bergen fouled Harris, sending him to the free-throw line to try to ice the game.
He hit the first of two attempts, but that was enough to send SFA home with a win.
Harris led the Lumberjacks in points, much like he has all season, with a 19-point, 10-rebound effort.
For the season, he is averaging 18.0 points per game, which is far and above the next highest scorer junior forward Gavin Kensmil’s 11.5 points per game.
Kensmil leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.8, while junior forward Charlie Daniels leads the team in blocks with 17.
Senior guard John Comeaux leads the team in assists with 61 as well as steals with 48.
The Bears are led by Bergersen’s 14.8 points per game, while Koval leads the team in blocks with 82 and rebounds per game with 7.7.
Junior guard DeAndre Jones leads the team in assists with 97 and junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team with 21 steals.
The Bears will walk into the William R. Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday where the Lumberjacks have been virtually unbeatable, only losing once in 13 contests in a one-point loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Jan. 8.
Wednesday’s game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
