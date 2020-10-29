Heading into the penultimate week of regular season football, seeding is on the line for many teams.
One week removed from beating one of Tennessee’s top teams in Christian Brothers Purple Wave, Conway takes on one of the 7A Central’s bottom teams in Little Rock Catholic.
The Wampus Cats host the 2-5 Rockets, who are seeking their second conference win after winning the first last week against Little Rock Southwest.
It may be tough sledding for Catholic as Conway has averaged 48 points per game in October while maintaining a shot at the conference title as Bryant and North Little Rock battle.
The Wampus Cats have to get some help to take the conference, but also have to take care of business first against the Rockets.
Hooten’s has Conway as an 18-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast at Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube channel of the same name.
Vilonia’s home game against Morrilton earns Hooten’s 5A Game of the Week honors.
Both teams enter with one conference hiccup, both coming against conference leader Harrison.
The Eagles fell to the Goblins 48-16 Oct. 16 on the road, while Morrilton fell to Harrison 35-34 at home in double overtime last Friday.
Last Friday, Vilonia bounced back to beat Alma 35-8, while junior Seth Kirk sparked the offense with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries, while also catching two passes out of the backfield for 21 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Wesley McKissack filled in for an injured Austin Myers and had an efficient night, completing 20 of 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
His top target junior Jamison Hinsley caught seven pases for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Hinsley also had a strong game on the other side of the ball, collecting eight tackles and grabbing an interception.
Meanwhile, Morrilton gave Harrison everything it had, but missed an extra point at the end to fall to the Goblins.
Senior running back Jackson Moll has accumulated nearly 750 yards over the Devil Dogs’ last three games, collecting 248 of those yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries against Harrison.
Last season, Vilonia got the best of Morrilton 47-33 to earn the 5A West’s second seed.
Hooten’s has Morrilton taking this game as a four-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
Greenbrier has won two straight conference games and is looking for a third straight win against conference winless Alma at home Friday.
Alma couldn’t get much going last Friday against Vilonia as it mustered just eight points at home.
Those eight points came off a 43-yard touchdown pass from Hunter McAllister to Conner Stacy and a 2-point conversion.
Greenbrier, meanwhile, had little trouble with Farmington on the road.
Senior running back Trey Havens has been strong on offense for the Panthers, rushing for 766 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Junior linebacker Dawson Spencer leads the defense with 53 tackles.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a 17-point favorite at home over the Airedales.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube Channel.
Mayflower had a strong chance to pick up its second conference win last week against Two Rivers, but the game was ultimately canceled, giving the Eagles a week off.
This week, Mayflower has another shot to pick up its second conference win against conference winless Danville.
The Little Johns led Baptist Prep 14-0 at halftime, but two turnovers contributed heavily to a 42-36 loss.
Danville collected 348 yards of total offense last week, heavily influenced by 247 rushing yards in the loss.
Hooten’s has Mayflower as an eight-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on 92.7 FM KASR.
Conway Christian is likely ready to put this season behind it as it is still looking for its first win.
It doesn’t get easier against conference one-loss Magazine.
The Eagles struggled last week against Mountainburg in a 44-14 loss, while Magazine trounced Yellville-Summit in a 41-14 win, which Magazine ran for 262 yards.
Hooten’s has Magazine as a 35-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast at http://www.conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
Quitman started conference play winning three straight, but have fallen in back-to-back games to fall into the third seed in the 4-3A.
The Bulldogs had two receivers leave last week’s 47-9 loss to undefeated Bigelow.
They could get those two players back this week against Mountainburg.
Quitman senior linebacker Jett Silor recorded 14 tackles in the loss, while Mountainburg junior quarterback Noah Jonson ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore safety Zack Walker returned an interception 94 yards for a touchdown against Conway Christian.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a six-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
