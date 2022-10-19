We’ve got three weeks left in the 2022 football season and the playoff picture for some teams is clear; some are quite murky.
Barring a complete collapse, the Conway Wampus Cats should get a home playoff game in the playoffs. Prior to the Conway’s game this week with Little Rock Central, the Wampus Cats are in third place in the 7A-Central standings, behind undefeated Bryant and Cabot. Those teams play each other Friday night in Bryant.
Conway is 3-1 in league play. There’s still a chance to share the conference title with both Bryant and Cabot, depending upon how things play out over the next three weeks.
Greenbrier still has a shot at making the Class 6A playoffs despite being only 1-4 in league play. The Panthers are currently tied for sixth, the final playoff spot, with Van Buren. However, the Pointers hold the tiebreaker over Greenbrier by virtue of their win earlier this season.
Greenbrier plays at No. 1 Pulaski Academy this Friday.
Vilonia is 3-2 in the 5A-Central, half game behind Pine Bluff for third place. Mills and Joe T. Robinson are both tied for first at 5-0.
If Vilonia and Pine Bluff finished tied, the Eagles hold the tiebreaker over the Zebras by virtue of their win earlier this season. Morrilton is 3-3 while White Hall is 2-3. The top four teams in the standings qualify for the playoffs.
Vilonia plays at White Hall on Friday.
The 4A-4 conference is pretty murky. Haskell Harmony Grove, Lamar and Clinton are all tied for first at 4-1. Pottsville is fourth at 4-2. Bauxite is in fifth at 3-2. Mayflower is sixth at 2-3. Mayflower hosts Bauxite this Friday in a game that could help determine if the Golden Eagles can qualify for the playoffs.
The top five teams qualify for the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Quitman Bulldogs, in their first season in Class 3A, have already qualified for the Class 3A state playoffs.
Quitman is tied for third place in the 3A-2 conference with Perryville at 2-1. Melbourne and Newport are tied for first at 3-0. Salem is in fifth place at 2-2. Yellville-Summit and Atkins are tied for last at 0-4. The top five teams in the conference qualify for the playoffs.
Quitman plays at Perryville this Friday.
In a season of redemption for the Conway Christian Eagles, they have already qualified for the Class 2A state playoffs.
After going 1-9 a year ago, the Eagles are 5-2 overall and tied for first in the 2A-1 standings at 3-0 with Bigelow. Conway Christian plays 2-4 Mountainburg this week while Bigelow plays 1-6 Johnson County Westside.
Conway Christian hosts Bigelow on Oct. 28 in what should be a battle for the conference championship.
