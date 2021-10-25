The battered Hendrix College Warriors were on the wrong side of the win-loss column with a 42-21 beating at the hands of Berry College at home Saturday.
The Warriors (1-6, 0-4 Southern Athletic Association) found themselves in bad field position on both offense and defense multiple times, which lent a hand at the defeat.
Offensively, on five different occasions, whether due to punts or kickoffs, Hendrix started drives within its own 20-yard line.
The drive results were not favorable to the Warriors as they stalled out in three of those drives, turned the ball over on downs in one and intercepted in the final drive.
But, it was the punt that pinned Hendrix at its 5-yard line on its final possession of the first half that coach Buck Buchanan credited to being the turning point.
The Warriors had just scored their first touchdown of the game on a 12-yard pass from third-string freshman quarterback Hunter Holden to senior wide receiver Chris Childress, which cut the lead to 14-7 with 4:38 to play in the first half.
The Hendrix defense forced a three-and-out and then were positioned at the 5.
“That was a turning point,” Buchanan said. “That was a big deal. That’s the first thing that came to my mind was, man, it’s like they just flipped the field on us right there. We did a good job most of the game trying to get better field position but that just hurts us. We needed to generate two first downs right there and we didn’t get it done.”
Hendrix generated four yards, which came on a rush by senior running back Anthony Johnson.
Two plays later, Childress punted the ball away from deep in his own end zone, which allowed Berry to start at Hendrix’s 40-yard line.
Thus, setting up the Vikings for prime field position to increase their lead before halftime to 20-7.
Out of the break, the Warriors picked things up and scored another touchdown, pulling within six on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Johnson.
“I was super proud,” Buchanan said of his team coming out of halftime. “I mean, that was answering the call and some of the things that you saw against Birmingham. We didn’t do that there. But we haven’t been able to do that, like we’ve wanted to out here and like we’ve been able to in the past. So again, that was a great job, our offense coming out motivated to do that.”
Unfortunately for Hendrix, it was another drive that started within its 10 after getting a defensive stop.
Again, this drive stalled out and a Childress punt once again resulted in Berry starting its drive at the Hendrix 40-yard line.
And, like the previous Vikings drive that started at the Warriors 40, Berry drove down and scored a touchdown to go up 26-14 with 5:37 left in the third.
After a 16-yard kickoff return from the end zone, Hendrix drove into Berry territory, nearly reaching the red zone, but the drive stalled out and the Warriors turned the ball over on downs.
This led to a Viking touchdown to increase their lead to 32-14 with 11:04 left in the game.
Then, after a Hendrix penalty on the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors started their drive on their own 10-yard line.
The drive wouldn’t last long as Holden was intercepted three plays later with Berry returning the interception to Hendrix’s 10-yard line.
Three plays later, the Vikings hit paydirt, going up 39-14 with 9:34 left to play.
It was almost like deja vu once again as Holden was intercepted on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage with Berry returning the pick 21 yards to the Hendrix 9.
The nail in the coffin was a 24-yard field goal by junior punter Matthew Syverson, who made up for three missed extra points throughout the game.
Hendrix will face who Buchanan has said is the most complete team the Warriors will face this season when Hendrix travels Oct. 30 to San Antonio, Texas, to take on No. 20/21 Trinity. Kick off is at 11 a.m.
