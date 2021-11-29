The University of Central Arkansas Bears followed a good shooting half with a poor one Friday and dropped their finale in the UNO Classic, falling 75-66 at Lakefront Arena.
The Bears (1-6) shot 54.2 percent from the field in the opening half and trailed by just two points (37-35) at halftime.
The shooting went south in the final 20 minutes, as UCA went 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) overall and just 2 of 11 from 3-point range.
The Bears got another solid outing from freshman point guard Camren Hunter, who had 16 points, six rebounds, five rebounds and two steals, which were all team highs.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper added 15 points, hitting 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Junior transfer Darious Hall, who played only six minutes in Thursday's game due to back spasms, started and played 30 minutes Friday, scoring nine points and handing out three assists.
Junior Eddy Kayouloud scored eight points off the bench, including converting on three inbounds plays.
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose (5-2) with 28 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-point attempts and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. Presbyterian was 18 of 26 at the line while UCA was 11 of 14.
UCA, after three games in three days in New Orleans, has a much-needed break before taking on Top 25 Arkansas next Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Women’s Basketball
A nine-game home winning-streak was snapped on Saturday as the UCA women's basketball team fell to Northern Kentucky, 63-59. Hannah Langhi scored 15, Lucy Ibeh added her third-straight double-double, and Jayla Cody scored a season-best 12 points in the loss.
Despite building a double-digit lead in the third quarter, the Sugar Bears were unable to hold on in regulation before free throws solidified the outcome. On a positive note, UCA saw the return of Savanna Walker, seeing the court for the first time this season after recovering from injury. Walker added 10 points in her return, hitting all four of her free throws.
Though tightly contested, the first quarter leaned in favor of the home team, as the interior players of the Sugar Bears powered their way to baskets in the paint. Until Langhi's buzzer-beating 3-pointer, every point scored in the first was either in the paint or at the free-throw line, as Ibeh and Cody muscled their way to easy layups.
Langhi took control in the second quarter, scoring six of her team-leading 15 in the quarter. The senior has scored double-figure points in four of her five appearances.
Rita James picked up three of her game-high assists in the stanza, keeping the offense humming and on schedule as the Sugar Bears took a four-point lead into the half, 27-23.
UCA kept on the gas pedal in the third quarter, imposing its will and getting points in the paint.
Central Arkansas notched a dozen inside, dishing seven assists on eight baskets in the quarter.
The lead grew as many as 12 as the home team looked to put the game on ice.
All that would change in the fourth, however. The desperation of the Norse came out in a big way, whittling the lead down until they were able to tie the game with under a minute remaining in regulation.
Unable to find a quality look at the end of the clock, the Sugar Bears prepared for their first taste of overtime this season.
Central Arkansas continued to struggle to create offense in overtime, being forced into shots with dwindling shot clocks. Once Northern Kentucky gained the lead, the home team traded buckets before being forced to foul, setting up the final score. Walker scored four in the extra period to reach double-figures.
Looking ahead to the next game, the Sugar Bears look ahead to facing Little Rock on the road. Scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 4, this game is part of the Governor's I-40 Showdown, UCA's rivalry series with Little Rock.
