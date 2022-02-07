Abysmal shooting brought the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears their seventh ASUN Conference loss of the season Saturday after falling 63-45 to Stetson.
Shooting 28.8 percent from the field with no players taking over the game, nor any players in double figures, it was a struggle offensively.
The first half was a defensive struggle, particularly in the first quarter, with both teams combining for 6 of 29 made shots from the field, resulting in a 10-7 first quarter which UCA (8-13, 3-7 ASUN) led.
The offense picked up in the second quarter with both teams shooting above a 40 percent clip, with Stetson hitting right at 40 and the Sugar Bears hitting 66.7 percent of their shots.
However, the lead didn’t grow larger than the three-point lead built in the first quarter as both teams scored 14 points, heading into the second half with UCA leading 24-21.
Looking to keep momentum and a hot shooting touch, the opposite was true of the Sugar Bears with a haunting third quarter that eventually was the difference in the game.
Freshman Jayla Cody scored 38 seconds into the third quarter off an assist from junior Lucy Ibeh, but UCA didn’t score for another two-plus minutes as Stetson climbed back in to take the lead.
It was an even longer drought that seemingly buried the Sugar Bears. For nearly five minutes, no points were scored on the Sugar Bears’ end as turnovers mounted and shots were continually missed.
Meanwhile, Stetson knocked down shots and didn’t turn the ball over, leading to a 23-5 third quarter that established a 44-29 lead after three.
UCA only made one of 12 shots from the field, missed the lone 3-point attempt and got three of its five points at the free-throw line.
Stetson, meanwhile, shot 60 percent and buried both 3-pointers it attempted.
The 18-point swing was detrimental to the efforts put forth by the Sugar Bears, who needed a win.
Twenty-one turnovers plagued UCA throughout, leading to 30 points off turnovers from the Hatters.
And, Stetson got it done in the paint, scoring 36 points there, while the Sugar Bears only mustered 10 from the paint.
No Sugar Bear player reached double figures for the game with senior Carley Hudspeth leading the way for UCA with nine points.
Ibeh looked like she would have a dominant night on the boards, pulling down 11 rebounds in the first half, but only grabbed one in the third quarter, while grabbing four more in the fourth.
Stetson had three players in double figures with senior Yazz Wazeerud-Din leading the way with 18.
Graduate Tatiana Streun scored 14 and junior Jamiya Turner finished with 13.
The Sugar Bears will have a chance to bounce back Wednesday when they travel to Kennesaw State. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
