The University of Central Arkansas Bears have hit the midway point of fall camp with UCA Media Day falling on Thursday.
Coach Nathan Brown is excited about numerous position battles going on with the team.
He said perhaps the most exciting to watch is at the linebacker position.
“You’ve got Darin Davenport and TJ Campbell, who have both been very productive the last couple of years,” he said. “Malik Wilson is fully healthy. He missed most of last year with a neck injury. He’s back and battling. Kendarrius Moore is a name to remember as well. He’s a redshirt freshman from West Memphis.
“Another kid that was highly recruited that redshirted last year. He’s a kid that may be the most talented kid up there. He can get from point A to point B really fast. He gets there very violently. Then, Trenton Dunn. Trenton Dunn played a bit last year and he took another step at the linebacker position.
“That’s a position that’s got a lot of battling going on. Coach (Matt) Kitchens, our new defensive coordinator, he’s got his hands full because he’s got a lot of talented kids there that he’ll have to figure it out.”
Brown said the other most exciting battle the team has going on is at the backup quarterback position.
“We know what Breylin Smith is,” he said. “He looks as good as he ever has, in my opinion. I think his standards last fall were underachieving and he’ll tell you that. He’s got a renewed energy about him and that’s been fun to watch.
“Those young guys behind him are responding because of that. You’ve got Darius Bowers, a third-year freshman out of Fayetteville; Hunter Loyd, a second-year freshman out of Rogers and Tyler Gee, a true freshman out of Cabot. That’s three Arkansas in-state prospects that are battling for that backup job. All three of them are doing great things. They’re having their ups and downs and that’s a position battle that will likely go on throughout camp. We’re really documenting every throw, every rep because we have to get a guy that we trust behind Breylin.”
Elsewhere Brown raved about his defense coming back, particularly his group up front.
“We’re just as dominant as I thought we could be on the defensive line,” he said. “When you talk about A’Javius Brown and Jalen Bedell back, they’re your bonafide starters on the inside. When you throw in backups like Caden Brown and Jeremiah Gray on the inside, you don’t skip a beat.
“We got a transfer from Tulane in Davon Wright and he’s going to play a ton, enough to be a starter-type talent. He’s added to the mix as well, along with Drake Bradley we signed late in the summer from Independence Community College. He’s also added depth to that position. A position that was already fruitful with talent has gotten better, so that’s exciting.”
At the defensive end position, the names should be familiar with Bears fans, while Brown mentioned a pair of new faces that will likely have an impact.
“On the edges, that front seven, Nathan Grant and Logan Jessup, they’re kind of your rotational bandits, which is our boundary defensive ends,” he said. “Then on the field, you’ve got JW Jones and Marquez Casey, so you’re talking two-deep on the ends.
“Really, two freshmen on defense that have flashed early are Jake Golday and Barylre Davenport. Both of those are signees. Davenport is actually the highest rated signee we’ve ever signed. Before him, it was Tyler Hudson, so we know how that turned out. He’s everything he’s advertised to be. He is going to play and play a lot early, along with Jake Golday, who is from Arlington, Tennessee, the Memphis area.”
Brown also spoke a bit on his offensive line that he has at his disposal this year.
“Offensive line, they’re going against one of the best defensive lines in the country every day and that’s making them better,” he said. “You’ve got your Toby Sanderson at center. We know who he is. Jaylin Hendrix, who is an ASUN Offensive Lineman of the Year. You have guys like that, but then you’ve got guys who have stepped up that need to. William Mayo, from Sylvan Hills, has stepped up at guard and he’s a freshman. Justin Lairy has taken another step. He started the last six or seven games last year.
“Then, a true freshman from Greenwood, Mississippi, is Frazier Rose. He’s a name to keep an eye on. He’s 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. He’s very athletic and a basketball kid in high school. I didn’t think he’d be as developed as he is this early on, but he’s been running with the twos right now and looks much more comfortable at right tackle. He’s a kid that may inch into the rotation this year just because he’s long and has athletic ability.”
The Bears continue fall camp through Aug. 18, which culminates with a kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening.
