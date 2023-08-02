University of Central Arkansas running back ShunDerrick Powell was named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.
Powell, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back from Hoxie, transferred to UCA from North Alabama, where he led the ASUN Conference in rushing in 2022 with 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was named the co-Offensive Player of the Year in the ASUN.
Powell is one of 35 players named to the watch list for the award, which goes to the FCS national offensive player of the year and is named for the NFL legend Walter Payton, who played FCS football at Jackson State. Past winners include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garrapalo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.
The award was first presented in 1987. It will be presented this year at the national awards banquet held in conjunction with the FS championship game in Frisco, Texas.
