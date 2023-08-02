University of Central Arkansas running back ShunDerrick Powell was named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.

Powell, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back from Hoxie, transferred to UCA from North Alabama, where he led the ASUN Conference in rushing in 2022 with 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was named the co-Offensive Player of the Year in the ASUN.

