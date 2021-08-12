As a sports fan, I feel like many of us are drawn to power rankings or voting polls.
We want to see how good our team compares to other teams.
If your team is rated/ranked high, you’re likely quite happy with the ranking.
However, if your team is ranked too low, you start by justifying why your team should be ranked higher.
For the teams themselves, it can be bulletin board material.
“This is how we’re ranked. Let’s prove we’re better than this ranking.”
I know all too well about trying to justify where my team was ranked in whatever sport as I used to constantly do it.
Now, I just don’t care about where my team is ranked in certain aspects.
Yes, in college football, rankings certainly matter, at least for teams that have College Football Playoff aspirations.
If you’re not in the top four spots in college football, you’re missing out on the College Football Playoff.
But, when going through power rankings, it’s all too easy not to get caught up in rankings.
For example, if you’re a fan of the Seattle Seahawks and you were reading through Bleacher Report’s newest power rankings, which was released Thursday, you’d likely be upset that the San Francisco 49ers were ranked one spot ahead of the defending NFC West champions.
There’s certainly a reasonable argument as to why Seahawks fans would be upset at that.
The Seahawks went 12-4 last season, while the 49ers went 6-10 and missed out on the playoffs.
The 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft and drafted North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, but Bleacher Report’s article points out that 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams said Garoppolo has performed well in training camp and coach Kyle Shanahan is likely sticking with Garoppolo for the foreseeable future.
Bleacher Report leaves a lot to be desired when reading why it ranked the 49ers as the NFL’s ninth best team heading into the 2021 football season.
In truth, a lot rides on how well the quarterback play is for the 49ers whether it’s Lance or Garoppolo.
Or, if you look at nfl.com’s rankings, Cowboys fans are likely to beef with where their team is place.
The Cowboys rank 20th and the main reason the Cowboys are ranked as low as they are in the dumpster fire that is the NFC East is because of injury factors.
Of course, Dak Prescott is coming back from a devastating ankle injury, wide receiver Amari Cooper is also dealing with an ankle injury, while edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is returning from a back injury.
Teams rely on the health of their star players and these three are no exception for Dallas as it enters the season as the favorite to win the NFC East.
But again, power rankings are just odd, especially for preseason purposes.
There’s no point in arguing against them because really what matters is what happens on the field.
If a team wins a lot, they will be higher in the rankings, and it works inversely.
As power rankings roll out, there’s no need to be upset about where your team falls because that’s likely not where your team will finish the season.
It’s much like draft projections for first-year player drafts.
Unless you’re a lock for the No. 1 pick, your team likely won’t be drafting who the experts claim they will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.