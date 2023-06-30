Just wanted to share some random thoughts this weekend.
As many know, tragedy struck our state this week with the untimely death of White Hall football coach Ryan Mallett.
While Mallett was a Razorbacks football hero with his two-year career at Arkansas, he had a higher calling to become a teacher and coach. After his NFL career ended, Mallett finished his degree and became an assistant coach at Mountain Home High School. That led to him being hired a year ago to be the head coach at White Hall. During his only season with the Bulldogs, they went 4-6, but Mallett was doing what he thought was best — making a difference in the lives of young people.
While his fans are sad about his death — I am one of them — I’m more concerned about his players at White Hall.
Right now, high schools in Arkansas are in the middle of the mandatory two-week dead period where coaches cannot have contact with their players. It’s a great idea that the Arkansas Activities Association came up with a while back. But I know it’s going to be hard on those athletes and the entire White Hall School District, when the dead period is up and Coach Mallett is not there.
If you are a praying person, please keep that school and the people there in your prayers. If not, please send them some good thoughts and vibes. They are going to need it.
•••
It’s that time of the year when the only real sport going on is baseball.
I’ve been a baseball fan since the 1980 season when the Philadelphia Phillies with Pete Rose, Mike Schmidt and Tug McGraw beat Kansas City to win the World Series.
The next year, I became a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers when Fernando Valenzuela was a rookie and Fernando Mania was running at an all-time high. Granted, the season was interrupted by a strike. But the Dodgers came through to win the World Series. I was hooked.
The Dodgers were the team of the 1980s. A lot of people in this area think its the Cardinals because they went to three World Series that decade. But accomplishments are measured by championships. And the Dodgers were the only team to win multiple titles that decade — a large part of that is because of the most dramatic home run in baseball history when Kurt Gibson could barely walk and hit the game-wining home run off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Oakland was the prohibitive favorite that year, but the Dodgers were propelled by that Game 1 walk off homer by Gibson. The Dodgers went on to win the Series in five games.
•••
Friday was the last day for my publisher, Mark Elliott, to be my boss. June 30 was his retirement day. He hired me in January 2021 to be the sports editor of the Daily Citizen in Searcy when I was trying to come back into journalism following the loss of my wife Linda to cancer a month earlier. At the time, I was on leave from my retail management position. But I was ready to get back into the work field that I have loved all my life.
Mark, along with Bruce Guthrie and Steve Watts, hired me to lead the sports department in Searcy, where I was for a year and a half before Mark allowed me to move over to the Log Cabin following the departure of former sports editor Andrew Robertson. I quickly jumped at the chance to work with the great coaches and athletes in Faulkner County.
For that, Mark, I’m very thankful for the opportunity you gave me and the freedom to cover sports in the area in a way that I saw was best. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
