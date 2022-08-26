FAYETTEVILLE — On Thursday, the Arkansas Razorbacks started preparing for the season opener against Cincinnati.
Coach Sam Pittman updated some injuries following the practice. Among the updates were wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, offensive guard Brady Latham and running back Dominique Johnson. The first update was on Haselwood and Latham.
"I really believe that both of them will be back," Pittman said. "I don't know... I feel strongly both of them will be back for the game. I'm not positive the day. Our goal will be to get them back no later than Monday, but of course we just have to wait and see on that. I really think Brady can probably practice right now. We're just trying to buy another 48 hours with him to be honest with you."
Johnson just returned to practice on Monday. He has worn a green protective jersey. His last action was the Outback Bowl before having knee surgery. In 13 games in 2021, Johnson started six times. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Could he play against the Bearcats?
"Man, I don't know," Pittman said. "I really don't. I think at some point, we're going to need to put him in versus scout so he can get popped around a little bit. I don't see that happening until at least Monday, but if we can do that where he gets popped around a little bit and see how he feels. The great thing is he hasn't had any swelling. He's been out there. He hasn't done a whole lot, but he's done full indy and hasn't had swelling on it. So, hopefully it continues that way after today's practice, and hopefully we can get him out there and move him around a little bit Monday. I don't know that to be honest with you."
With Latham out much of this week, talented junior Ty'Kieast Crawford has replaced him at a guard opposite Beaux Limmer. Pittman was asked if he's comfortable with that combination?
"Very, very," Pittman said. "I told Coach (Cody) Kennedy any time you have an injury, as long as it's not a season-ending injury, it should benefit somebody on the team. This one certainly has Ty'Kieast and Limmer. We played Limmer at center as well when Ricky was beat up for practice. So, I think we will end up being a better offensive line because of this. We certainly want Brady back, and we'll get him back, but it's benefited Ty'Kieast and then Beaux when Ricky was out. So, if we played those five guys, and Brady couldn't come back, we'd be fine. We feel like we'd field a really fine offensive line. It hurts your depth a little bit because now you're No. 1 depth player in Crawford is starting. So, it hurts that a little bit."
Crawford is the top reserve on the offensive line and can play any guard or tackle spot though so far he has seen most of his action on the right side of the line. He is backing up right tackle Dalton Wagner as well.
"I'll be on any side they want me to," Crawford said. "I'm comfortable. I get in there and do my job. Do my assignment. That's it."
Sophomore Ketron Jackson has moved to the slot at least temporarily to replace the injured Haselwood. He played in all 13 games a true freshman catching five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
"Yesterday (Wednesday) was his first day at slot," Jackson said. "I pulled him aside and told him I thought he did a really good job there. We had a meeting in case Haselwood's not able to play, who are our three top receivers and where do we need to put them to have the most success. Ketron has probably played as much ball as any of them. We know he knows that position, so I think we'll be fine there as well. But certainly hope we get Haselwood back."
Redshirt junior Marcus Miller, from Warren, had his knee scoped earlier this preseason. He practiced on Thursday. Miller has played in seven games since arriving in Fayetteville with teammate Treylon Burks.
"Well, we put him a little bit versus the scouts today," Pittman said. "I didn't want to put him against the big, one o-line or anybody like that. I didn't want that the first day back, but I thought he looked pretty good. I think he will be ready to go, and it's really good for him. Marcus had the knees before, then last year he got COVID and was out for a while. He's had a little tough luck here. Then his knee deal happened this year. But then he rehabbed, worked his tail off rehabbing. It's good to see him back out there. I think he'll be able to play without any doubt next Saturday."
In addition to Hudson Clark at cornerback, Arkansas also has Dwight McGlothern, transfer from LSU, former Rison standout Malik Chavis and Ashdown's LaDarrius Bishop.
"We have three," Pittman said. "I couldn’t tell you who would run out there at corner today. I couldn’t tell you who would run out there at corner today. There’s three of them with Nudie, Day Day and Malik. We’ve got to find that guy. We’re confident in all those guys but we’ve got to find that guy. It’s more important to the kids who runs out there the first time, honestly, than it is to the coaches. If they’re that close. But we’ve got to make that decision here some time, Monday or Tuesday I would guess."
Another pair of players practicing green protective jerseys are wide receiver Jaedon Wilson and center Marcus Henderson.
"Jaedon’s practicing," Pittman said. "I think he’ll be fine. We’ve just got him in the green because we don’t want to hit him. But he practiced all day yesterday and today and he’ll be ready.
"Marcus Henderson is another story. He hasn’t been in there banging yet. So I don’t really know. Right now I probably wouldn’t count on him for next Saturday at this point."
Last weekend, wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford entered the transfer portal. In addition, junior college transfer defensive tackle Taylor Lewis, who enrolled in January, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
"I feel like if they don't want to be here, they need to get in the portal, and I have no problem with it," Pittman said. "If you don't like it at the University of Arkansas, then you go someplace else, and that's what the portal is for, and we're not for everybody. And you got to practice, you know, weights. You got to do, you know, it's hard. If you don't like it, that's who we are, we're not changing, then go in the portal. Would I have liked it to be earlier where we could keep our scholarship and all that kind of stuff, absolutely, because the guys that are on the team are earning their scholarship. But that's the rules.
"But I really feel that way. And that's anybody. We do our stuff the way we do it, and I think we're more than fair with kids and how we handle them and how we talk to them. And for whatever reason, whether it be depth chart, it's too hard, whatever reason it may be, they choose to go in the portal, we wish them luck and we'll help them. We're not for everybody, so that's how I feel about it."
Arkansas will have a closed mock game on Friday and another practice on Saturday. The next media opportunity will be Pittman at noon on Monday.
