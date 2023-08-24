FAYETTEVILLE — Wednesday's press conference following Arkansas' football practice had talk about more than just sports.
For instance, Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker, 6-4, 351, talked about Kung Fu Panda.
"I just thought it was a cool character," Booker said. "They said you can be any character, I thought it was a good character. A cool character in that movie. So, why not?"
Booker was asked if he is all soft and cuddly like a panda?
"I don't know about all that," Booker said. "But he's a friendly guy. But when it's time to work he works. That compliments my game."
Florida transfer guard Josh Braun, who goes against Booker in practice every day, doesn't think he is a panda on the field.
"I mean, look at this guy," Braun said sitting next to Booker. "It's an immovable object right here. Definitely his power is his key thing. Just going against that every day just helps me hone aspects of my game that I don't really get to see against smaller, quicker guys. So, I'm very thankful that he came here and I get to go against him every day."
Braun didn't talk about Kung Fu Panda otherwise, but instead talking his favorite growing up.
"I grew up on Lord of the Rings," Braun said. "I've been watching Lord of the Rings since I was a kid. First video game I played was Lord of the Rings: Two Towers and Game Cube. Those are some of the first books I read, too. I'm Lord of the Rings through and through."
Booker also paid tribute to how difficult it is to go against Booker each day in practice.
"I would say Braun is a strong guy," Booker said. "Very good with his hands. Great in the run and pass game. Going against him helps me and my game. It's been great competition against him."
Booker was asked if he is a lunch pail and hard hat type of guy on the field?
"I would say that describes me pretty well," Booker said. "I bet that was probably my dad or somebody like that. I know he likes to use that saying. But I think that compliments my game pretty much. Just come in and work."
Booker had options out of the transfer portal, but has no regrets he chose Arkansas.
"I've been enjoying myself so far." Booker said. "Just love getting around the people. The people are really nice here. The fanbase is really great. Coach (Deke) Adams and Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman) are genuine people just like my teammates. I'm happy to be here."
Braun echoed much of that statement when asked about his time at Arkansas thus far.
"Same thing my teammates have said," Braun said. "The people here are fantastic. Beyond that, the weather, the nature here. Arkansas is a great state all around from the mountains to the trees to the people. I love every aspect of it."
Arkansas being in the SEC also didn't hurt Arkansas' chances of landing Booker.
"Really wanted to play in the SEC," Booker said. "Really, Coach Pitt did a great job of recruiting me in the portal and had a relationship with him before in high school. So, just build on from that. And just competition in the SEC, going against guys like Braun, Brady (Latham), Beaux (Limmer), and also being in a great room in our defensive line. Just wanted to add a little bit to that."
Braun also had another compliment for Booker.
"I know I said power is his main thing, but don’t let him fool you," Booker said. "He’s quicker. He’s the quickest guy I’ve seen this size. He’s got some speed to him, now. Don’t discount him on that."
Braun was originally committed to Pittman, but at the University of Georgia. When Pittman left for Arkansas then Braun headed to Florida.
"It wasn’t as hard as you think it would be," Braun said. "Throughout the recruiting process, we were very candid with the coaches that were interested in me. And they were with us as well. And he said that the only job he would ever leave for is Arkansas. And so, when it came up that he got the Arkansas job and he left, it wasn’t like he — I mean he told us up front that it was the only job he’d leave for. So, I didn’t hold any ill will against him. He’s living out his dream and I’m just thankful that I get to be a part of his dream and help him reach the next level."
But as it turned out Pittman and Braun would have a second opportunity to connect on the college level.
"Yeah, I mean coming out of high school I wanted to play for Coach Pittman," Braun said. "So I knew that if the situation ever arose that I would need to enter the transfer portal, most likely I would end up playing for Coach Pittman."
Braun didn't exactly connect with the new coaching staff at Florida headed by Billy Napier.
"Coaching transitions are hard," Braun said. "Ultimately it wasn’t a good fit, and so I had to make the decision that was best for me and my family. However painful that decision was. The people who need to understand the decision I made, understand the decision I made and I have to live with that."
Before leaving the presser Braun wanted to add a little more to his statement about Florida, a team Arkansas plays this season.
"I don’t want to give the impression … I don’t regret my time at Florida," Braun said. "I learned very valuable lessons that will benefit me throughout my life. The circumstances that I had to leave were unfortunate. I had to leave the team halfway through the season, which nobody wants to do. I talked about it with the offensive line before I did it, so they were well aware. And when I said the people who need to know, I wasn’t saying you don’t need to know. I was just saying that I made peace with the people at Florida whose opinion I wanted to still be good with me."
Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
