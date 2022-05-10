FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas enters the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead in the SEC West.
Arkansas won a big series at Auburn this past weekend and now set to host Vanderbilt Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. (Arkansas 36-12, 16-8 SEC) is one of four teams remaining with a shot at the SEC West title.
LSU (32-15, 14-10 SEC) and Texas A&M (30-16, 14-10 SEC) are two games back of Arkansas while Auburn (32-16, 13-11 SEC) is three back. No. 1 Tennessee (42-6, 20-4 SEC) is running away with the SEC East.
The Hogs are 28-5 at home this season. Vanderbilt (31-15, 12-12 SEC) is 10-6 on the road. Friday's first game will be at 6:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network+.
In other action this week, Texas A&M will host Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15 SEC), LSU hosts Ole Miss (27-19, 10-14 SEC) and Auburn has Alabama (26-22, 10-14 SEC) coming to town. Several teams in the SEC will have a midweek game though Arkansas isn't one of them.
In a scheduling oddity the four teams still in the SEC West mix all are at home this week and then each of them will be on the road to close out the regular season.
A&M is 19-9 at home while Mississippi State is 7-9 away from home. LSU is 24-6 at home while Ole Miss sits at 8-8 away from Oxford. Auburn is 20-9 when at home hosting while the Tide is only 6-12 away from Tuscaloosa.
The final week of the regular season will have games May 19-21. Arkansas will be at Alabama, LSU travels to Vanderbilt, the Aggies head to Ole Miss and Auburn faces a dangerous Kentucky squad. The Hogs are 6-6 on the road and Alabama is 20-10 in Tuscaloosa.
Arkansas won the series against both Auburn and LSU, but lost against Texas A&M. The two SEC series Arkansas lost this season were at Texas A&M and Florida with both taking the Hogs 2-1. Arkansas obviously just finished winning a pair at Auburn and swept LSU.
