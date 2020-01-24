With college football’s Senior Bowl and the NHL All-Star Games being played Saturday, the NFL’s Pro Bowl occurring Sunday and the NBA All-Star Game rosters being announced this week, all-star game news is surrounding the sports world.
Now, I will admit right now, that I don’t really watch any all-star game except MLB’s Midsummer Classic.
I have stated numerous times that baseball is my favorite sport, but I also have really enjoyed watching all-star games from other sports in the past.
However, I’ve grown tired of watching the games for one reason or another.
To me, there was nothing more exciting to see the players from the NFL’s AFC and NFC battle in what seemed like a contest to see which conference had the league’s better players.
It was fun to see a Kansas City Chiefs player line up next to Raiders, Broncos or Chargers player on the same team.
Brett Favre throwing a pass to Randy Moss.
Or, in the NBA, seeing the same thing with the Eastern Conference.
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing on the Eastern All-Stars and Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan lining up together on the West in different years.
In the MLB, how fun is it to see New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox players on the field together playing a game?
Seeing bitter rivals in the NHL play alongside each other or college football players getting one last chance to showcase their talents ahead of April’s NFL Draft.
But, in recent years, the shine on the all-star games has seemed to wear off for me, and what I would believe as many others as well.
From 1970 to 2009, the Pro Bowl was held the week after the Super Bowl, which meant Super Bowl participants could participate.
But, since the NFL moved Pro Bowl weekend the week before the Super Bowl, Super Bowl players no longer participate because of a fear of possibly getting injured prior to the biggest game of the season.
This has robbed the Pro Bowl of several stars that would otherwise likely play in the game.
Not only that, but the overall concern of injuries has left the game to be unentertaining because of the lack of playing hard.
I’m not clamoring for the possibility of players getting injured, but what we get during the Pro Bowl is a watered down version of football that we watch on Sundays.
It’s the same problem I have with NBA All-Star Games.
The games seemed to have turned into defenseless dunk contests.
I remember in 2017’s all-star game, Stephen Curry laying prone on the floor as Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a one-handed windmill dunk.
That’s not just one example, but there is little to no defense played at all in the game.
It looks as though teams are going through warmups with the rules of a game occurring.
The all-star game has generally been higher scoring than most regular season games, but the last few years, the score has climbed to insane levels.
In both 2016 and 2017, the Western Conference All-Stars put up 196 and 192 points respectively.
In 2017, the East scored 182 in a losing effort.
Including the NHL All-Star Game, the Pro Bowl and NBA All-Star Games have gone into some sort of draft in recent years where the teams are chosen by players or celebrity coaches or split into divisions rather than playing conferences.
The problem with most of these games are, they are no longer competitive.
I get that teams as well as players don’t want to be injured, but if they’re not going to give any semblance of a regular game, why bother playing the games?
Why not give the players a chance to rest and in the case of sports that play all-star games during the season, let the players get ready for the second half of the season.
The NBA already has an issue with “workload management.” Why not give your players a rest?
That’s really why I stick to the MLB All-Star Game.
The games are not pitchers throwing batting practice to see how far the ball will fly off the bat, rather guys having fun by competing and playing the sport they love.
It still seems like the American League or National League has bragging rights after the game.
That’s what I want out of all-star games, competition.
If there’s no competition, why continue to play the games? Give the guys rest.
