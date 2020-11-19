The University of Central Arkansas athletics department has announced the following rules and regulations concerning attendance and ticketing for the 2020-21 basketball seasons at the Farris Center.
Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the health department, capacity at the Farris Center will be limited to 500 fans per game. Masks will be required at all times.
Please adhere to stadium signage throughout the arena and follow proper social distancing guidelines.
Attendance restrictions will also limit the number of reserved seating and general admission tickets available for home games in the Farris Center this season.
All courtside and lower level seating sections near the court will be closed to the public.
Tickets will be sold on a game-by-game basis and will be available for purchase at the beginning of each game week.
They can be purchased by visiting the Athletic Ticket Office at Estes Stadium (northwest corner), by calling (501) 852-2234, or by visiting ucasports.com/tickets. Game Day tickets will be sold if available.
Due to a limited number of tickets available for each game, annual passes such as Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) and UCA Lifetime Lettermen passes will not be honored during the 2020-21 season.
A total of seventy-five (75) faculty and staff tickets will be available for each home game. UCA faculty and staff will be allowed a maximum of 4 complimentary tickets to each home game (current UCA ID required).
These tickets can be picked up at the athletic ticket office at Estes Stadium anytime during game week. UCA Faculty and Staff tickets will only be distributed on game day if available.
A total of seventy-five (75) student tickets will be available for each home game.
UCA students will be required to have a ticket to enter home basketball games this season and will be allowed one ticket per UCA ID.
Student tickets can be picked up at the Athletic Ticket Office at Estes Stadium anytime during game week.
Student guest tickets can be purchased for $5/ticket through the athletic ticket office at Estes Stadium, or by calling (501) 852-2234.
Student tickets will only be distributed on game day if available.
UCA athletics will continue a mobile preferred ticket delivery method this season to ensure a safe, convenient way for ticket delivery and improve the fan experience at the Farris Center.
All fans purchasing a ticket will have the option to choose between a mobile or printed ticket.
The UCA Athletic Ticket Office will also continue cashless transactions only in order to ensure the safety of our fans and staff.
For more information on these processes, please contact the UCA Athletic Ticket Office at (501) 852-2234.
All fans will be required to enter through the front (south side, Bruce Street) doors of the Farris Center.
Doors will open one hour prior to tipoff. Signage will indicate traffic flow for fans entering and exiting the Farris Center.
There will be one hour between all doubleheader contests during the 2020-21 season.
This is due to COVID-19 sanitation protocols and to ensure player and fan safety. Fans will not be required to exit and re-enter the Farris Center between games.
