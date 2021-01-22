The private versus public school debate seemingly appears every year after state football championships conclude.
A lot of that has to do with, in large part, to Pulaski Academy’s dominance year in and year out.
The Bruins have been 5A state champions six of the last seven years at the 5A level, which has left many to be frustrated by how easily it seems for private schools to be able to win so often.
The year Pulaski Academy didn’t win the state title was in 2018 in which Little Rock Christian — another private school — beat PA in the title game.
The debate has gotten so large lately, that it has made it to the Arkansas legislature as it was introduced as House Bill 1097 for the 93rd General Assembly.
The bill introduces a possibility of the Arkansas Activities Association to make separate athletic conferences for public and private schools, effectively making private schools play for a separate state title.
Now, the timing of the bill could not have been any more well planned.
Three of the six state title games this past football season were won by private institutions: Pulaski Academy at 5A, Shiloh Christian at 4A and Harding Academy at 3A.
It was Harding Academy’s second consecutive state title at the 3A level.
Many point to private schools having advantages over public schools like facilities, recruiting and better financials.
But, to me, I’m not sure splitting the conferences into two separate entities will benefit everyone.
I’m not going to shy away from the idea that schools, whether public or private, don’t recruit, even though it’s against AAA rules.
I also want to bring up the dominance of Bryant over the last three years.
Bryant is a public school that has shown little in the way of giving up its crown as the top 7A football school and possibly the state’s best football school after it has won three consecutive state titles.
Bryant arguably plays on the same playing field as everyone else in the 7A, yet the school has dominated the 7A since 2018.
Before that, it was North Little Rock and then Fayetteville and Bentonville had control over the state championship prior to that.
I was a student at Conway when Bentonville was winning their second and third state title games in 2008 and 2010.
I remember joking that Bentonville did so well because they had Walmart money.
At the time, Bentonville had pretty good facilities, which everyone has slowly caught up to — Conway finally got a large indoor practice facility in 2016.
Then, you continue looking down the list of state champions over the last several years.
At 6A, Greenwood, Pine Bluff and El Dorado have dominated since 2009 except for Searcy’s win in 2019 and Russellville’s win in 2016.
It seems high school football goes in cycles and while Pulaski Academy is dominating 5A, its time at the top may not always be around.
Coach Kevin Kelley is great at what he does and consistently wins at PA, so why wouldn’t parents want to send their kids there?
As long as Kelley is there, PA may dominate, but if Kelley were to leave, we don’t know how good PA would be.
Then, there is the fact that Little Rock Catholic plays at 7A competition in football and never does great.
They’re always either in the middle or at the bottom of the standings in the 7A Central.
Catholic is obviously not getting the help that PA and LRC are seemingly getting, and that may be because those kids are filtering into PA, LRC and North Little Rock.
Then, if you were to split the private schools apart, you’d have a division that does feature 7A Catholic with an enrollment of 961.67 down to 2A Conway Christian that has an enrollment of 92.33.
Conway Christian has fielded football teams of around 30 student-athletes each year.
You can’t sell me on how it would be good for CCS to play PA, LRC, Harding Academy, Shiloh Christian or Catholic.
These private schools already face a multiplier, so they play up in classifications. I just can’t see how setting them apart will be beneficial.
Then, perhaps the biggest argument I have is that the public versus private debate always seems to come up after football season.
It doesn’t come up after basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, track and field, cross country, golf, you name it.
I don’t know that I can justify splitting private schools just because private schools are more successful in football.
Perhaps the best solution would be to move private schools further up the ladder when they win, but would that also mean a drop for Catholic because it hasn’t been competitive?
I just don’t know a good solution to this.
