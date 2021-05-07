If you Google Kevin Kelley, you’ll see that many call him the “never punt” high school coach.
In fact, a headline on this page refers to Kelley as exactly that.
After it was announced Thursday afternoon that the now former Pulaski Academy head football coach and 2021 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee will take over as head coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
The nickname is well warranted for the nine-time Arkansas state championship-winning coach.
Kelley has made national headlines not only for his success, but his lack of punting.
Instead of electing to punt, Kelley plays the odds and elects to use all four downs as an opportunity to move down the field.
Then, Kelley also elects to attempt an onside kick if the game is within three touchdowns.
Again, playing the odds that his team will recover or his defense will take over at midfield.
Essentially, Kelley is gambling on his team a lot more than conventional wisdom says to do.
And, it’s hard to argue against Kelley’s philosophy.
According to an article by Mitchell Gladstone in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Kelley, in 18 seasons at Pulaski Academy has accumulated a 216-29-1 record and nine state titles.
Some can argue that Kelley is a major factor as to why there is a private versus public school debate in Arkansas high school football.
The debate has become so prominent that it has reached Arkansas legislation, which I’ve written about in a previous column.
So, now that Kelley is gone, will that debate continue? If private schools continue winning, definitely.
With Kelley now leaving PA, the Bruins may take a step back from the dominance they have had under Kelley, but that surely depends on who Kelley’s replacement will be.
Regardless, the point being, Arkansas high school football is losing its most innovative mind.
With sports as a whole deviating from traditional thinking, Kelley seems to fit how sports are changing ways of thinking.
For example, the MLB is moving away from the importance of pitcher’s win-loss records, and in my opinion, rightfully so because that record depends so much on what the offense does and if the bullpen can maintain how well the starting pitcher does.
Likewise, batting average is not really as good a tool to judge a batter’s value. Instead, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging percentage are better indicators of batting value.
The NBA is using more analytical driven statistics to value their players, like player efficiency rating.
And, it’s not just those two entities.
But, what Kelley has been doing at Pulaski Academy has turned conventional wisdom when it comes to fourth down and kickoffs and implemented something that has made him extremely successful.
Within that Gladstone article, it mentions that Kelley has received other college offers, but this situation affords Kelley the opportunity to continue his strategy and he’ll get to do it at a Division I institution.
It will something to follow if his strategy works at this level. Because if it does, Kelley is sure to move up to a higher profile job and you can bet that we'll see more teams electing to use all four downs instead of punting or attempting onside kicks more often.
Presbyterian College plays in the Pioneer League, a non-scholarship Football Championship Subdivision conference.
