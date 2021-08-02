J.D. Pulfer, a former All-Pac-10 (now Pac-12) Oregon infielder and 19th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, has been named Hendrix infielders coach and co-hitting instructor, head coach R.J. Thomas announced as he finalizes his staff to begin his second stint in Conway. Pulfer begins his duties Aug. 14.
"I am excited to add J.D. as an assistant coach," Thomas said. "His passion and love for the game of baseball are evident, and he will be a great addition to our program."
Pulfer spent the last two seasons (2020-21) as the Towson infielders and assistant hitting coach.
"I would like to thank R.J., his staff and director of athletics Amy Weaver for providing me this opportunity to join the Hendrix family," Pulfer said. "I am very grateful and excited to get to Arkansas to work with the hitters and infielders alongside coach Thomas' staff. I believe we are ready to take this team to the next level and compete for a championship. It is a great day to be a Warrior."
In 2021, Pulfer helped the Tigers lead the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in sacrifice bunts (seventh in Division I), hit by pitch (16th) and walks (29th). Towson also ranked second in the league and 68th nationally in stolen bases.
Under Pulfer's guidance, Danny Becerra and Nolan Young tied for second in the CAA and 56th in the country in walks. Billy Godrick and Javon Fields ranked first and second in the league and sixth and 64th nationally, respectively, in hit by pitch.
Godrick and Jake Lysaght were second and third, respectively, in the CAA in sacrifice bunts. Godrick also ranked 22nd in the country.
Fields was third in the CAA and 65th in the nation in stolen bases.
With Pulfer's assistance in the 2020 season shortened to 15 games due to COVID-19, the team improved its on-base percentage by 36 points (.310 to .346) from the previous season and earned over half a steal more per contest.
For two seasons (2018-19) at XCEL, Pulfer served as a hitting instructor and head coach of the 11-14-year-old Monarchs baseball team.
Pulfer worked as an assistant girls' softball coach and strength and conditioning coach at Edison (California) High School (2017-18) and Marina (California) High School (2015-16), each for two seasons.
Pulfer worked as an assistant coach for Firecrackers Fastpitch for four seasons (2016-19).
Pulfer is the CEO and President of Turn It Up Performance Development, a non-profit organization which, according to its mission statement, develops young athletes and improves their speed, agility and overall athleticism.
Pulfer played four seasons (2013-17) in the American Association of Professional Baseball, including two-and-a-half (2013-15) with the Gary South Shore Railcats and one-and-a-half (2015-17) with the Laredo Lemurs, hitting over 0.279 in his first three seasons in the league and combining for 58 doubles. He helped the Railcats to a league championship in 2013 and the Lemurs to a crown in 2015.
In two minor league seasons (2011-12) in the Diamondbacks organization, Pulfer hit .271 and totaled four home runs, 47 RBI, 111 hits, 65 runs scored, 150 total bases, 17 doubles, five triples, 32 walks and 12 stolen bases. In 2012, he and the Missoula Osprey won the Pioneer League.
Pulfer was the sixth Oregon player selected in the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He was the 34th player in program history to be drafted but just the third position player to hear his name called since the program restarted in 2009.
Pulfer was a three-year starter (2009-11), mostly at second base, for the Ducks, where he batted .302, one of only two players since 2009 to bat over .300 in a career. He left Oregon holding the all-time records for hits, doubles, intentional walks, at-bats, games played and multiple-hit games.
Pulfer held Oregon single-game records for at-bats and hits and single-season marks for at-bats, runs, doubles and longest hitting streak.
Pulfer earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from Oregon in 2013.
Pulfer, a Cypress, California native who was considered one of the top high school middle infielder prospects on the west coast, graduated from Cypress High School (California) after spending three years at Marina. As a senior, he was an All-California Interscholastic Federation, All-Empire League and all-county selection after batting .485 with three dingers and 24 stolen bases. While at Marina, Pulfer earned All-Sunset League honors.
Pulfer played for the Southern California club team under head coach Steve Trombly and won the Don Mattingly World Series in 2007.
