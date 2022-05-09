After rain postponed state track meets to late last week, only one area team can claim a state championship, while another laid claim to a top three finish.
The Quitman boys ran away with the Class 2A State Championship it hosted, winning with a total score of 107, which far surpassed Yellville-Summit’s 60 points, which was good for second place and Acorn’s 53, which placed it third.
The Bulldogs largely used second place finishes to accumulate points during the state meet.
Overall, Quitman grabbed two first place finishes, which nets 10 points; seven second place finishes, which nets eight points; and three third place finishes, which nets six points.
The 4x100-meter relay team finished with a time of 45.01 seconds to take first, while the 4x800m relay team took first with a time of 8 minutes, 59.82 seconds.
Nassir Donahoo took second in the 100m with a time of 11.50 and the 200m with a time of 23.96.
Trevor Locke took second in the 400m with a time of 54.84, while Tate Stacks finished second in the 800m with a time of 2:08.40.
Stacks also finished second in the 1,600m with a time of 4:50.58 and finished second with a time of 10:41.26 in the 3,200m.
The 4x400m relay team fell short of first-place Junction City, who finished with a time of 3:50.22, narrowly beating Quitman’s time of 3:50.57.
Finishing behind Donahoo in the 200m was Locke with a time of 24.19, which was good for third place.
In the 400m, Nic Shue finished behind Locke with a time of 55.03, and finally, the Quitman 4x200m relay team took third with a time of 1:38.26.
The Quitman girls finished fifth in the state meet, earning one first place finish, three second place finishes and one third place finish.
The 4x800m relay team finished .08 seconds ahead of Yellville-Summitt for the girl’s lone first place finish.
Taylor Hooten took second in the 800m with a time of 2:33.99, while teammate Allison Cater took third with a time of 2:39.36.
Hooten also took second in the 1,600m with a time of 5:46.01 and in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet-6.
The Vilonia girls took third place in the class 5A State Championship meet with a total score of 63.50.
Sydney Huff finished second in the 400m with a time of 1:00.76, while Isabelle Spiller finished second in the 800m with a time of 2:27.33.
The 4x400m relay team took second with a time of 4:13.73, while Maylee Leach took first in the high jump with a height of 5-7.
The Vilonia boys finished seventh in their half of the state meet.
In the 110m hurdles, Josh Lawrence finished with a time of 15.29, taking third.
The other top three finish the Eagles netted was a second place finish in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:15.59.
The Greenbrier Panthers finished 20th in the state meet with Carter McElhaney collecting a third-place finish with a time of 11.20.
At the 6A State Championship, the Conway girls finished sixth, while the boys finished 12th.
Raghan Allen finished first in the 100m with a time of 12.55 and also took first in the 200m with a time of 25.17.
The 4x100m team also finished first with a time of 48.72, while Madison Holloway took second in the high jump with a height of 5-4.
The Conway boys highest finish of the meet was sixth in the 4x100m with a time of 43.95.
The Mayflower boys finished 22nd at the 3A State Championship meet with Deondre Stewart getting the lone Mayflower top three finish with a third-place jump distance of 21.01 in the long jump.
The Conway Christian boys registered one top three finish with the 4x100m relay team finishing third with a time of 46.69.
The team finished in 20th, while the CCS girls finished in 23rd.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola girls finished ninth in the 1A State Championship.
Marlee Raby scored a second-place finish in the 200m with a time of 29.38. It was MVE’s lone top three finish.
