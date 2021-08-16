Though the 2020 football season may not have ended the way Quitman wanted, the program did take a step in the right direction.
Quitman hosted its first playoff game in program history and won that game to notch the first playoff win in school history.
Head coach DJ Marrs says his team is ready to take the next step.
“We had a chance to practice on Thanksgiving, which is the goal this year,” he said. “It’s something that has never been done here. I’ve got to do it at other schools, and it's a really special thing. It kind of cements you as a top program.
“We really wanted that to be the goal, but we focused on the [next] playoff game. Our seniors did a great job accomplishing that. [The win] was great and what everyone highlights, but I always think about how we had a game that we should have won right there in front of us. We really took a huge step for the program.”
Marrs referred to the second round game against East Poinsett County that the Bulldogs lost 56-29 that ended last season, which he said they had a chance to win against the Class 3-2A Conference champions.
He did say that because of movement for last year’s freshman class, they got plenty of experience for this season, which he says will work toward Quitman’s advantage.
“Most of these guys played in those games and then we had freshmen that we moved up after week seven because we didn’t have the conference clinched, so we went ahead and moved our ninth graders up early,” he said. “they got to play in five games. We had five freshmen that started and got to play half a season of football, and I think that will help us a lot this year, too.”
This year’s roster, Marrs said, is made up of 13 starters, five of those seniors and 31 players as a whole.
“Even with returning that many starters, we’re still a young team,” he said. “We played a lot of sophomores and a lot of freshmen. Then after the season, we moved them up. The team as a whole is probably one of the most hard-working teams I’ve coached.”
Marrs also said it’s a different team than others he has coached.
“It’s a very different team,” Marrs said. “They know what is expected of them and come out and handle business. They’re not a real over-emotional team. They’re laid back, and sometimes, as a coach, that worries you a little bit.
“But, back in the spring, we had some scrimmages, we did some Black/Yellow games where we divided them up and some good competition. They’re intense, but not over-emotional. It’s a pretty different team, but they’re high character and committed.”
Marrs said this is one of the bigger teams that he’s ever coached in terms of numbers.
“We started this summer with 34 and we’re at 31 right now. We’re pretty excited about this bunch,” he said.
Quitman kicks off the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Two Rivers before opening up the home slate on its new turf Sept. 3 against Melbourne.
The next three weeks will be on the road with an open date Sept. 10 as the Bulldogs close out nonconference play Sept. 17 against Mountain View and then open their final season of Class 4-2A football against Conway Christian on Sept. 24.
The final game of that road trip will be at Johnson County Westside on Oct. 1 before returning home to play Yellville-Summit on Oct. 8.
On Oct. 15, the Bulldogs stay at home to play Magazine before heading to defending conference champion Bigelow on Oct. 22.
The final two games of the regular season will occur Oct. 29 at Mountainburg before finishing out the regular season at home Nov. 5 against Hector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.