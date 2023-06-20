x

Quitman High School cheerleader Catherine Rayburn will be cheering for the East basketball and football teams during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games on Saturday in Conway. 

 Submitted

Quitman cheerleader Catherine Rayburn will don the black and gold of her high school one last time this Saturday.

Rayburn is a member of the East squad for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games, being held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Rayburn will be cheering at the basketball games Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center. She’ll also cheer at the football game Saturday night at Estes Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.

