Quitman cheerleader Catherine Rayburn will don the black and gold of her high school one last time this Saturday.
Rayburn is a member of the East squad for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games, being held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Rayburn will be cheering at the basketball games Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center. She’ll also cheer at the football game Saturday night at Estes Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.
“It is a great honor to be selected to cheer at the all-star games,” she said. “This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a great way to wrap up my high school cheer career.”
Rayburn has been a cheerleader for six years.
“Cheerleading has meant everything to me these past years,” she said “I always looked forward to practices and games. Cheer motivated throughout middle school and high school. I would say the athletic tradition at Quitman is to never stop striving for excellence.
“On the mat, the sideline and during practices, cheering meant being the best I could be.”
Rayburn also played trumpet in the Quitman High School Band.
After high school, Rayburn said she will attend Arkansas State University in Beebe to pursue a degree in education.
“I am currently working at Fat Mama’s Pizza in Quitman and intend to work there throughout college,” she said. “For the past two years, I have been the pee wee cheer coach in Quitman’s after school program, and I plan to coach agin this fall.”
