While Quitman is playing its first season in Class 3A, the Bulldogs will face a familiar opponent in the second round of the state playoffs tonight.

Quitman, which beat Hoxie 21-14 in the first round last Friday, travels to Jackson County to play the Newport Greyhounds, which beat Magnet Cove 50-14. Quitman and Newport are both members of the 3A-2 conference, having played Sept. 23 with the Greyhounds winning 44-26 after the score was 28-26.

