Quitman five-sport star Silver Mulliniks will be playing for the East squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Softball games Friday at Farris Field in Conway.
The doubleheader starts at 4 p.m.
Mulliniks said being picked for the all-star game is a dream come true.
“I was given the opportunity to play in the basketball all-star game but passed it up in hopes of being selected to play in the softball all-star game,” she said. “I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my school in my final high school sport event.”
Mulliniks letters in softball, basketball, cross country, volleyball and track all four years of high school.
“I was blessed to be an all-state athlete in all five sports,” she said.
Mulliniks said she started playing softball when she was 4 years old.
“I have so many memories playing the game,” she said. “I will treasure them forever.”
Mulliniks said playing softball for Quitman with its rich tradition was special.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Quitman,” she said. “Quitman’s softball program has a successful history, and I’m thankful that I was able to contribute for the past four years. The school and the Quitman community has given me unwavering support. I’m forever grateful to the coaches, players and fans.”
Mulliniks will continue her softball career at Lyon College in Batesville.
“I’m excited about my future at Lyon and look forward to continuing my education,” she said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
