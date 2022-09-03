x

Quitman's Trevor Locke tries to avoid a Hector defender during the Bulldogs' 28-28 tie with the Wildcats.

 Elizabeth Fisher/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

For what seems to be an impossibility in Arkansas high school football, a game ended in a tie Friday night.

The officials ran off the field at the end of the fourth quarter with Quitman and Hector tied at 28-28. Rules were changed to allow overtime in non-conference games seven years ago.

