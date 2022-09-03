For what seems to be an impossibility in Arkansas high school football, a game ended in a tie Friday night.
The officials ran off the field at the end of the fourth quarter with Quitman and Hector tied at 28-28. Rules were changed to allow overtime in non-conference games seven years ago.
The last time that this happened was in 2018 when Carlisle and Baptist Prep ended in a 12-12 when the officials did not know the rules. That apparently happened Friday night at Hector.
“I pulled my captains aside and told them what to do,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “We are meeting with our team. We practice overtime situations. We were reminding them how the two-point conversion was going to work.
“We looked up, and the officials were gone and Hector was line up on the 50 [to shake hands]. We stood there and waited. Nobody said anything. I walked over and talked to Hector’s coach. He said there’s no overtime for non-conference games, which isn’t true. That’s what the officials told him. They never came back out, so we left the field.”
The game was delayed twice because of weather then the teams finish playing 48 minutes.
“It’s disappointing for both teams,” Marrs said. “The kids have been working all summer and go through fall camp to get to play football games. The officials decided for the kids, who put in the most work.”
Quitman led 7-0 but tailed 14-7 before rallying to lead 21-14.
Hector tied the game at 21-21 before Quitman reclaimed the lead. Hector tied it at 28-28 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs had two apparent go-ahead touchdowns called back because of penalties in the fourth quarter.
Quitman’s Trevor Hensley led the Bulldogs with 130 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Nassir Donohoo completed 18 of 30 passes for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries.
Greyson Ealy caught 5 passes for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. Trevor Locke caught 10 passes for 114 yards and 2 scores.
Madison Harneck made all four of her extra-point attempts.
Locke led Quitman with 13 tackles. Kyler Like had 9 tackles. Hensley and Kyle Yingling had 7 tackles each. Chris Dorado had 5.
Marrs said his team did not play well at times during the game.
“We did not play very well early at all,” he said. “With the delays and a lot of distractions, we started putting it together. From the second quarter on, I thought our kids battled really well. We made some adjustments on the fly. They did a great job.
“Hector played really good. That score last week (54-19 loss to Marked Tree) wasn’t what their team is. It was just some freak things that happened against Marked Tree. They played extremely well. Their guys made plays.”
The Bulldogs host Gentry this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
