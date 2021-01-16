The Quitman Bulldogs traveled 30 miles south to Conway to take on the Conway Christian Eagles on Friday night in a 2A-5 Conference matchup.
Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs picked up victories. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in all four of their contests this year.
The Bulldogs (4-11, 3-6) and the Eagles (0-11, 0-7) boys matchup featured several lead changes and ties throughout the contest. So much so that the game could not be decided in regulation and had to go into overtime.
Conway Christian started out the game with a hot streak that netted them a one point advantage after one quarter.
Jacob Cantrell and the Bulldogs kicked off a 6-0 run to open up the second.
He finished as the leading scorer with 26 points, 10 of which came during the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 27-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The third quarter saw both team’s offenses slow down. Both the Eagles and Bulldogs combined for only 12 points.
Cooper Ellis, of Conway Christian, hit a jumper midway through the fourth to take the lead for the first time since the start of the second quarter.
Ellis was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 23 on the night.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 44 with 40 seconds left. Both teams had free throw attempts to take the lead, but failed to make them. This sent the game into overtime.
Quitman won the tip and scored on the same possession. They never let go of their lead after.
The Bulldogs won 61-51.
Chase Applewhite and Nic Shue had 14 and 13 points respectively for the Bulldogs.
Elijah Fulgham chipped in with 11 points for the Eagles.
The girls contest was more of a defensive battle.
Josie Williams of the Lady Eagles (10-7, 6-3) kicked off the contest with a layup five seconds in.
She was lost later in the first to a leg injury, but still finished tied as the second leading scorer with eight.
After this initial score, the Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 6-0) went on a 5-0 run. However, it was the Lady Eagles who led after one by one.
The Lady Dogs went on another run to open up the second. They claimed a two point lead at the half.
Quitman went on their final run of the game to open up the third quarter. This 6-0 run coupled with their stifling defense earned them a double digit lead at the end of three.
The Lady Eagles offense struggled to get any points in the second half. They only managed three points in the first 11 minutes of the half.
The Lady Bulldogs won 49-33.
A major key to the Lady Bulldogs win was offensive rebounds and second chance points. Head coach Timothy Hooten said “we’re really small so we’ve got to crash the boards really hard. You look up and sometimes there are four girls under the basket.”
Emily Dather finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with 12 points. Kara Keathley added eight.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Silver Mulliniks led the way with 21. Chapman added six.
The Lady Eagles and Eagles will head to Hector to play the Lady Wildcats and Wildcats Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will travel to Marshall to take on the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats Tuesday nights.
