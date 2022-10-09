YELLVILLE — For the first time all season, the Quitman Bulldogs have won consecutive games.
Quitman improved to 3-2-1 with a 54-16 win over Yellville-Summit on Friday night in conference action. The Bulldogs are now 1-1 in the 3A-2 conference.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “We’ve been talking about starting well and finishing well. We played a pretty complete game. We had two fumbles by some younger guys after we subbed. We had no turnovers by the first team. Offensively, we scored on every drive that our starters were in.”
Quitman took a 6-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter. Nassir Donohoo threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Eagle.
About two minutes later, Donohoo scored on a 33-yard run. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point to make the score 13-0.
The Panthers got on the board with 47 seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 13-8. Quitman wasted no time in getting those points back when Donohoo scored on a 58-yard run with 24 seconds left to push the lead to 20-8.
Donohoo then returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown with 9: 12 left in the third half to make the score 26-8. Trevor Hensley then scored on a two-yard run with 6:12 left. Harneck’s extra point made the score 33-8.
After a muffed Yellville-Summit punt, the Bulldogs pushed the lead to 40-8 when Donohoo scored on a three-yard run with 1:37 left in the first half to make the score 40-8.
Donohoo threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Locke with 11:45 left in the third quarter to make the score 47-8.
Quitman’s last touchdown came on a two-yard run by Kyle Yingling with 3:32 left in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 54-8.
The Panthers scored a touchdown with 10:11 left in the game to make the score score 54. 16.
Quitman finished the game with 412 yards in total offense, including 251 yards rushing and 161 yards passing.
Donohoo completed 4 of 5 passes for 150 yards. He rushed for 104 yards on six carries.
“We are starting to get our guys healthy and get back to our original lineup on offense and defense,” Marrs said. “We are running the ball a lot better. Having some of those receivers out helped that, make us rely on the run game and kind of give us some confidence in that.”
Quitman hosts Atkins in a conference game this Friday. The Red Devils are 0-7 this season, coming off a 52-6 loss to Newport.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
