The Class 2A Arkansas State Cross Country meets concluded Thursday as Quitman, St. Joseph and Conway Christian all competed in Hot Springs.
Quitman had a strong showing as the girls team took home first place, while the boys finished second.
Quitman’s girls team was led by junior Taylor Hooten, who finished with a time of 21 minutes, 37.47 seconds, which was good for third.
Sophomore Silver Mulliniks followed in sixth with a time of 22:35.79 and junior Katelyn Black finished in ninth with a time of 22:58.70 to round out the top 10 for the Bulldogs.
Quitman also had finishes of 13th (freshman Chloe Liles, 23:57.83), 17th (sophomore Taylor Chapman, 24:16.28), 20th (sophomore Shelby Haynes, 24:47.71), 26th (junior Elizabeth Bray, 25:39.42), 31st ( freshman Shanah Coates, 26:20.02) and 43rd (sophomore Medea Hamilton, 27:42.07).
St. Joseph junior Ashleigh Mallett also placed in the top 10 with a seventh-place finish with a time of 22:51.73.
Conway Christian had four runners take part in the girls meet with senior Emilie Williams leading the Eagles with a time of 27:44.33, which placed her 44th.
Following her were sophomore Holly Griffith in 46th with a time of 27:59.66, while senior Rachel Mohr placed 60th with a time of 31:26.50 and sophomore Alyssa Tibbs placed 71st with a time of 34:10.78.
On the boys side, St. Joseph trailed Quitman in the standings to take home third place.
Bulldogs junior Nic Shue led Quitman with a time of 17:53.98, which was good for fourth.
Sophomore Tate Stacks finished eighth with a time of 18:45.67.
The Bulldogs also had finishes of 12th (senior Jacob Cantrell, 19:27.76), 21st (junior Chase Applewhite, 20:06.59), 27th (freshman Luke Broadaway, 20:21.21), 28th (freshman Garrett Morman, 20:21.71), 36th (freshman Ethan Black, 21:17.95), 41st (junior Joseph Glover, 21:30.20), 43rd (junior Jaden Tate, 21:33.42).
St. Joseph was led by senior Truman Martin, who finished fifth with a time of 18:21.80, while senior Christian Skinner rounded out the top 10 with a 10th-place finish with a time of 18:56.57.
St. Joseph also had finishes of 19th (freshman Christian Stobaugh, 19:54.76), 23rd (senior Gabriel Stobaugh, 20:12.40), 40th (senior Dane Schrekenhofer, 21:28.27), 45th (junior Zach Tucker, 21:50.47), 52nd (senior Jacob Bailey, 22:29.76) and 55th (sophomore Ethan Hambuchen, 22:32.22).
Conway Christian competed with four runners, led by senior Josh Tibbs, who placed third with a time of 17:32.88.
Junior Hayden Hall followed in 89th with a time of 26:38.05, while Drew Cochran (92nd, 27:50.65) and Jace Kramer (93rd, 27:56.88).
