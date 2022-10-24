Quitman survived one test last week, but a bigger one looms Friday.
After a 49-34 win at Perryville that moved them to a tie for second in the 3A-2 conference, DJ Marrs’ Bulldogs (5-2-1, 3-1) will play host to Melbourne (8-0, 4-0) with a chance for a tie atop the league standings.
“Melbourne is undefeated for a reason,” Marrs said. “They beat a couple of (Class) 4A teams (Bald Knob and Lonoke). They are very physical with a senior quarterback and senior receivers who are very talented. They are probably the most talented team we’ve played.”
At Perryville last week, Trevor Hensley’s seven-yard touchdown run and Madison Harneck’s PAT gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead at 9:29 of the opening quarter. The Mustangs tied it on Easton Walker’s 75-yard kickoff return 17 seconds later and the ensuing extra point. Perryville went ahead on a 67-yard pass from Tyler Givens to Matt Roberts. The kick failed, and the Mustangs led after the first quarter, 13-7.
Walker raced 17 yards for another score with 10:15 left before halftime. He ran for the two-point conversion, 21-7.
Quitman got going on Nassir Donohoo’s one-yard run. Harneck’s kick pulled the Bulldogs within 21-14 at 8:01 of the second. The Mustangs answered with another 67-yard Givens-Roberts connection 26 seconds later. The kick failed again, 27-14.
“They had some big plays,” Marrs said. “Two deep passes where we had guys in position and their guys just made plays, and then that kickoff return. But pretty much after that, our kids settled down. They never really freaked out, just played physical and got the offense going.
“We came back and scored 28 unanswered.”
In the final 2:41 of the second quarter, Donohoo got loose for four- and 82-yard scoring runs. Harneck’s kick made it 27-21 with 2:41 left; he gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with 52 seconds left on his fourth PAT of the half.
Quitman scored again in the third quarter when Donohoo found Hensley for a 22-yard score. Harneck kicked again, 35-27, with 7:39 left. A couple of minutes later, Donohoo scored from the 4. Harneck’s PAT kicked the Bulldogs ahead, 42-27.
With 4:50 left in the game, Perryville got a 23-yard score on Givens’ pass to Wyatt Drennan, but Quitman answered on Donohoo’s 55-yard scoring run with 1:24 left. Harneck kicked again to set the final score, 49-34.
Marrs said the Bulldogs’ leadership steadied them.
“We’ve got a big senior class with a lot of three-year starters,” he said. “They know the game. Perryville had three scores on two big plays and a busted assignment. The kids understood that.”
The Bulldogs finished with 630 yards of offense (430 rushing, 200 passing) on 80 plays and gave up 395 (134 rushing, 261 passing) on 50 plays.
Donohoo rushed 34 times for 329 yards and four touchdowns and completed 11 of 28 passes for 200 yards and another score. Hensley rushed 18 times for 101 yards and a score and caught one pass for a 22-yard touchdown. Trevor Locke caught six passes for 79 yards
“It was a lights-out game for Nassir,” Marrs said. “Hensley had a big game. He also had a 25- or 30-yard run called back. The offensive line played good. We played fast and executed well. Anytime you can run the football like that, you’re going to have a good game.”
Trevor Locke caught six passes for 79 yards.
Defensively, inside linebackers Kyle Yingling and Kyler Like led the Bulldogs, with 13 and 11 tackles, respectively. Hensley added six and Braden Haynes five. Yingling returned a fumble 15 yards; Like and Logan Love also recovered fumbles. Locke snagged an interception.
Melbourne survived its closest contest of the season last week against Newport, winning 29-20. The Bulldogs lost to the Greyhounds a month ago, 44-26.
“We’re going to have to play a very physical game and shut down their top players,” Marrs said of the Bearkatz. “Nobody has been able to stop them. You’ve got to match their physicality up front, stop their quarterback (Trey Wren) from running, and you’ve got to keep an eye on their top two receivers (Carter Bray and Nathan Woodall) the entire time.
“They’ve had games they’re rushed for 400 yards, and others where they’ve thrown for 300. Teams have tried to do one or the other against them, but we’ve got to attempt to do both.
“We should be fully healthy this week, so we want to try to make it a dog fight in the fourth quarter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.