Quitman High School are the kings and queens of Class 2A cross country.
The Quitman Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs won the Class 2A state championships last week on the infield at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
The Bulldogs won the championship with 60 points. Acorn was second with 80 points. The Lady Bulldogs won the girls championship with 18 points. Bigelow was second at 70.
In the boys division, Quitman’s Tate Stacks won the individual championship with a time of 16 minutes, 43.81 second over the five-kilometer race.
Ethan Black was 10th at 18:38.17. Slade Hartwick was 14th at 18:48.97. Dominic Pratt was 18th at 19:12.40. Ethan Thurman was 23rd at 19:54.82. Luke Broadaway was 30th at 20:18.77. Zane Pierce was 33rd at 20:24.53. Cain Newcomb was 39th at 20:42.12. Weston Griffith was 46th at 21:43.23.
In the girls race, Quitman’s Savannah Duncan was fourth at 21:55.59. Silver Mulliniks was sixth at 22:02.44. Allison Cater was 12th at 22:39.49. Dakota Rhodes was 13th at 22:49.12. Emileigh Kennedy was 14th at 22:53.47. Chloe Liles was 21st at 23:49.45. Lacie McGee was 22nd at 23:53.18. Aubrey Evans was 27th at 24:11.81. Medea Hamilton was 38th at 25:36.03.
