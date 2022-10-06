GREENBRIER — During a special night at the Panther Pit, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers beat Russellville in four sets in a 5A-West volleyball match Tuesday.
It was Pink Night for breast cancer awareness. Fans helped raise almost $900, which will be donated to the Fabulous You cancer program at Conway Regional Medical Center in honor of breast cancer survivor Michelle Gilmore of Greenbrier.
“We have made our Pink Night a tradition, and our girls really enjoy have the opportunity to give back to such a great cause,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “We always choose someone that has had an impact on our local community, and Michelle Gilmore was a perfect representation of that Tuesday.
“Michelle is a lifelong resident of our community and she, as well as her family, have had a huge impact on Greenbrier athletes and our community beyond our school. We were glad to honor someone with roots in our community and make a donation in her honor.”
As far as the victory over Russellville, the scores were 25-9, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21.
Madison Crum led the way with 16 kills, 17 digs and two aces. Reese Watters had 14 kills. Emma Hill had 11 kids. Jojo Jerry had 19 digs. Chanley Wood had 16 digs. Brooklyn Smith had 26 assists, two aces and four digs. Lily Oaks had 19 assists, two aces and 11 digs.
“It was great to bounce back and pick up a conference win,” Huff said. “We had some players that really stepped up for us. Emma Hill did a really good job of staying aggressive and finding kills. Reese Watters had a great game as well, offensively. I thought Brooklynn and Lily did a really good job of adjusting to our hitters and putting our hitters in one-on-one situations.”
Conway volleyball
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the 6A-Central with a four-set win over Cabot on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23.
Megan Smith led Conway with 23 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 29 assists. Kim Quinit had 35 digs. Taylor Tinsley had four blocks.
Cabot won the junior varsity match as well. Emily Zimmerman had five kills. Madden Cabantac, Ella White and Megan Wilson had five assists each.
Brooklyn Ferguson had five digs and two aces. Carly Pate had five digs.
“Both teams played well tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “In JV, Emily Zimmerman did a great job of executing her attacks, and Ava Gipson hit .800, which is a great hitting percentage in the JV match. In the varsity match, Megan Smith did an excelling job with 23 kills and .449 hitting percentage. Defensively, Audrey Kendrick did a great job serving and digging the left back angle, and Taylor Tinsley stepped up at the net with four blocks, helping shut their offense.”
Lady Cat Invitational
Conway will host the 2022 Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday.
Pool play starts at 9 a.m.
Pool A and B will play inside Buzz Bolding Arena. Pool A consists of Conway, Little Rock Episcopal and Russellville. Pool B consists of Bryant, Conway’s junior varsity and Valley View.
Pool C and D will play the old high school gym. Pool C consists of Hot Springs Lakeside, Jonesboro and Nettleton. Pool D consists of Baptist Prep, Greenbrier and Jonesboro Westside.
Pool E and F will play at Carl Stuart Middle School. Pool E consists Little Rock Christian, Mountain Home and Newport. Pool F consists of Shiloh Christian, Little Rock Central and Vilonia.
Pool G and H will play at Courtway Middle School. Pool G consists of Siloam Springs. Mount St. Mary and Brookland. Pool H consists of Cabot, Beebe and Wynne.
Bracket play consists of three brackets. The gold bracket is the No. 1 out of each pool and will play at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The silver bracket is the No. 2 of each pool and will play at Courtway Middle School.
The bronze bracket is the No. 3 of each pool and will play at Carl Stuart Middle School.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
