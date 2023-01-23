FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' 2023 baseball season is nearing as practice started Friday for what Dave Van Horn hopes is another outstanding year for his team.

Van Horn's Hogs will waste no time getting challenged on the field with the opening weekend in Arlington, Texas, facing three national powers. The Hogs will open the season in the College Baseball Showdown against Texas on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., TCU the next day at same time and then finish up on Feb. 19 against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m.

