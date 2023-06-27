FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman now has a full roster and the 2023 NBA Draft is behind him.
In addition, Arkansas knows the SEC teams they will be facing in the upcoming season. Musselman saw three players drafted on Thursday night, including two in Round 1. The trio tied with UCLA for the most players drafted from any school. In addition a fourth player signed a two-way contract immediately after the draft.
"It’s great for a program when one player gets drafted, let alone when you have a lottery pick, a first-round pick and then an early second-round pick," Musselman said. "Then you add in the fact that all three were one-and-dones. All three players, a freshman season here.
"A great day for everybody. Coach (Keith) Smart got the opportunity to be in Dallas with the Walshes (Jordan Walsh). And then obviously my family and a bunch of support staff people were able to be in New York and Brooklyn with Nick (Smith Jr.) and Anthony (Black). So just a phenomenal day.
"And then really, really happy that Ricky Council got his two-way immediately after the draft. It showed the commitment by Philly and the excitement that the Sixers have in Ricky. Close to a historic day. But certainly one that was historic for this year’s draft, because we had the most players selected in the draft. For all three of those guys to be freshmen really makes it special."
The record for the program was four drafted in 1992. This year, Black went to the Orlando Magic at No. 6, Smith to Charlotte at 27 and Walsh with Boston at 38 (Round 2).
For Musselman it was his first time to attend an NBA Draft.
"It was really special," Musselman said. "Sometimes when you get above 55 years old, there’s not a lot of firsts that you experience. Really cool. To just get an invite was really, really special. To be able to experience that. The way that the draft was set up, the two tables, the Black family and the Smith table, they were right next to each other. One in front of the other. Cool.
"I wanted my wife to be there, her and Michael sat in the front row in the stands, and then eventually got brought down to the green room as they try to fill the green room up with people that bought tickets in certain areas. So by the time Nick was called, Michael and Danyelle were down there with me. Words can’t describe the parties that happened after the draft. … Leading up to the draft, the anticipation, the nervousness of families and staff members."
Musselman had a coat and tie on which is unusual for him. He revealed why he wore it.
"Danyelle made me wear the tie," Musselman said. "I kept showing her pictures of what Nick and Anthony were going to wear, and they didn't have a tie. She said you're not their age. You're not that cool. You're wearing a tie. I was very hopeful of going without a tie. The good thing is it still fits after five years of getting a custom suit I was a little worried around the waistband if it would still fit. So, all good and have remained the same size I guess."
The SEC portion of the 2023-24 season was released on Monday. The Hogs will face John Calipari and Kentucky twice.
"I think it's good," Musselman said. "Both programs have incredible respect for each other. Coach Calipari is someone I think everyone in the coaching profession has incredible respect for. He's always got talented, talented teams. Teams that have NBA draft picks on them. And when you go play at Kentucky there's a special feel to it without a doubt. When Kentucky plays home games, it's a big game for every home crowd wherever they travel. I think it's good we are playing them twice.
"When the schedule came out — we got it a couple days ago and kept it internal with our family — my wife is extremely excited to go to Georgia because that is where she's from and where her sister went to school and we have not gone there very much. It's different than the NBA and G League where it's pretty balanced. I think I've been to Alabama every year that I've been here and I think they've only been here twice. So, I know it's not a balanced schedule. I think another first for me is getting these schedules that are kind of random the way they happen."
As far as returning players, Trevon Brazile is making great strides it seems from the knee injury he suffered early in the season.
"If he would have stayed healthy, I think he would have been in the green room, to be honest with you," Musselman said. "It was a devastating injury for him and our team. Certainly, he's got an incredible future ahead of him. Rehab is going great. I don't like to use the term 'way ahead of schedule' because with us, the schedule is going to stay the same no matter what.
"The strength, the testing, he's in a great spot, but we're not going to rush him back. We're going to get him ready to play in November, and that's all we're focused on. But I will tell you, he did run the mile with our team, and he beat some guys. He made his time the very first time he ran the mile. I think if a head coach is telling you that he ran the mile and beat some players and made his time the first time, that's a really good sign."
The Hogs did add their final player to the roster this weekend with the addition of University of Memphis forward Chandler Lawson, 6-7, 215. Lawson averaged 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 assist, 0.9 steal and 0.2 block per game last season.
