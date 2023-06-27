San Jose St Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) talks with his team while playing San Jose State during the 2022-23 season.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman now has a full roster and the 2023 NBA Draft is behind him.

In addition, Arkansas knows the SEC teams they will be facing in the upcoming season. Musselman saw three players drafted on Thursday night, including two in Round 1. The trio tied with UCLA for the most players drafted from any school. In addition a fourth player signed a two-way contract immediately after the draft.

