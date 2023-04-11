x

Razorback redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna runs a crossing pattern during their spring practice last Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

 Craven Whitmore / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its 11th practice of the spring on Saturday in Razorback Stadium and redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna continues to shine.

Sategna was a four-star recruit out of Fayetteville High School in the Class of 2022 and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state. Despite all the accolades and recruiting offers out of high school, Sategna didn’t see much action last fall catching two passes for 12 yards. He did preserve his redshirt season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.