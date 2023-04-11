FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its 11th practice of the spring on Saturday in Razorback Stadium and redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna continues to shine.
Sategna was a four-star recruit out of Fayetteville High School in the Class of 2022 and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state. Despite all the accolades and recruiting offers out of high school, Sategna didn’t see much action last fall catching two passes for 12 yards. He did preserve his redshirt season.
“I mean, I had to look myself in the mirror because being a freshman, I wasn’t used to not playing and stuff,” Sategna said. “So I learned a lot from that year and I’m glad I got to redshirt so I still have four more years, but I’m looking to play this year. That’s my goal.”
In the second half of the spring drills, Sategna has looked like one of the best wide receivers on the team. When Jaedon Wilson and Tyrone Broden got hurt it seems that Sategna got additional reps and ran with the opportunity. Sam Pittman agrees.
“I would imagine that certainly went through his mind,” Pittman said. “But KJ (Jefferson) hit him with a nice pass in two-minute today. So, anytime you want the ball, and it’s been this for a long time. You know receivers want the ball all the time. Well, it’s not only that you have got to get open and you’ve got to catch it, but the main thing is the quarterback has to believe in you. I mean, he’s got to look for you. I think KJ is starting to have a little more and more belief in Sategna getting open.”
Pittman also explained what he thinks Sategna is doing to be so improved and showing the form he displayed in high school.
“I mean he’s playing his speed is what I guess I need to say,” Pittman said. “He’s gotten bigger. He’s playing physical. Playing physical doesn’t always mean blocking. It means getting off of people and being able to separate yourself physically from the defender. He has been one of the most impressive guys over the last three or four practices to me. He’s always had the speed and things like that. But I’ve been really impressed with his progression and I think he will be a really good player for us. I really do.”
Sategna also talked about how the spring has been for him and how he feels it’s going.
“Yes sir,” Sategna said. “Just with the new offense and stuff, I’m still learning stuff, but I feel like I’m a lot better receiver than I was last year and stuff. I just feel like if I put my trust in Coach (Dan) Enos and the O-line and KJ, I’m going to be the best receiver that I can be.”
Running back AJ Green is having a very good spring and also has taken notice of how much Sategna has improved.
“Oh yes, most definitely,” Green said. “You can definitely tell he’s been here. You can tell he’s experienced now. He knows what he’s doing. He knows where he needs to get, how to position a defender to catch the ball and get in the best place for him.”
On Saturday, Sategna and several other receivers made some nice grabs from Jefferson, Jacolby Criswell and the other quarterbacks.
“I mean, like I said, it’s a new offense and stuff, so we’re still working on all the details and stuff, but our receiver group is making plays, just like you said, catching the ball,” Sategna said. “Everybody is putting in work and everybody’s looking a lot better than, let’s say, Day 1.”
The three starting wide receivers from last year are gone. Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers are off to the NFL while Ketron Jackson transferred to Baylor. Sategna still feels the group will be a good one.
“I mean, everybody is kind of new, even the people that are returning from last year, they weren’t in starting roles last year,” Sategna said. “Everybody kind of has a chip on their shoulder. Everybody has been putting in extra work, everybody is going hard every play, so I like what I’m seeing from everybody – not just one person specifically. I wouldn’t say there’s not just one person that’s standing out. Everybody’s kind of balling like you saw today. (Isaac) TeSlaa is catching passes, (Andrew) Armstrong is catching passes. It’s really everybody.”
TeSlaa came from Hillsdale College in Michigan, Armstrong from Texas A&M-Commerce and Tyrone Broden from Bowling Green all came to Arkansas through the transfer portal. From smaller colleges, but appear to be SEC-type wide receivers.
“Yes, I mean, I kind of look at it like this: the NFL, when you go to the draft, you can get drafted from any school, so I don’t think that the schools they came from matter,” Sategna said. “They’re here now, so none of that matters anymore. They had to move past that and stuff. Obviously, the SEC is going to be more physical than what they’re used to, but I feel like they’ve transitioned really well.”
Sategna also spoke on where he feels the offense is after 11 practices in Enos’ first spring since returning to the school.
“I feel like – Coach Enos might say different – but I feel like we’re in a good spot right now,” Sategna said. “I feel like we had MA’s and stuff, missed assignments, at the beginning. But we’re cutting down on that for sure, and we’re more focusing on the details like the exact depth of the route, exactly how you’re supposed to run it. Like, let’s say square cut versus speed cut, a dig. I feel like we’re going in the right direction, and next week everybody will see what we’ve been doing.”
Arkansas will hold its spring game on Saturday at noon. The admission is free.
