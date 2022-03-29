FAYETTEVILLE — As his Razorbacks in San Francisco finished their second consecutive Elite Eight appearance losing to Duke last Saturday, Eric Musselman was already planning the basketball offseason workouts for 2022-2023.
“We internally have high expectations, meaning in that locker room, and we will have high expectations all summer,” Musselman said postgame last Saturday. “As soon as we get out of here, I'm going to start working on next year. That's a definite.”
Musselman’s Razorbacks 2022-2023 Razorbacks definitely will be minus grad transfers Stanley Umude, and Trey Wade, both starting forwards, and graduate transfer off-the-bench spark guard Chris Lykes.
Umude, via the University of South Dakota and invited to the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational showcasing graduating seniors for NBA scouts April 13-16 in Portsmouth, Virginia, Wade, via Wichita State, and Lykes via the University of Miami all UA arrived with only this 2021-2022 season of eligibility.
Because of the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility for those participating during the COVID pandemic affected 2020-21 season, starting grad transfer guard Au’Diese Toney via the University of Pittsburgh, and All-American senior guard JD Notae, transferring and redshirting at Arkansas in 2019-20 via the University of Jacksonville, have the option of returning to the UA in 2022-23 or moving on and turning pro.
Musselman will meet with them and all his Razorbacks this week.
Likely there will be speculation whether sophomore All-SEC center Jaylin Williams returns or declares for the NBA draft.
The 25-8 and 28-9 Hogs have posted two remarkable years. This season’s Hogs defeated two national No. 1, SEC champion Auburn when the Tigers reigned nationally No. 1 entering Walton Arena on Feb. 8 , and nationally No. 1 Gonzaga during last Thursday’s West Regional semifinal in San Francisco.
Last season’s Razorbacks lost their Elite Eight game to eventual national champion Baylor.
Musselman predicts this Saturday-Monday Final Four in New Orleans again will conclude with Arkansas having lost to the national champion in its Elite Eight game.
For that to happen Duke must beat North Carolina Saturday and Monday beat Saturday’s semifinal winner between Kansas and Villanova.
AMBER GLOWS AGAIN
Amber Ramirez, the departing bonus senior and lone senior for coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks women reaching the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, has been invited to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-point championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3 Point Championships on Thursday in New Orleans.
Ramirez is one of eight in the women’s 3-point shooting event to be televised at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
BASEBALL MUDDLES THROUGH
Though advanced to No. 2 in the USA Coaches Baseball poll, Coach Dave Van Horn said his Razorbacks, 18-4 overall/5-1 in the SEC West certainly weren’t playing on all cylinders taking 2 of 3 in their last SEC weekend Friday through Saturday at Missouri.
A 7-5 loss was sandwiched between 7-5 and 6-4 victories.
“We didn’t play very well,” Van Horn said of the Hogs needing Missouri errors to prevail. “But some guys fought back. Our better days are definitely in front of us. We’re going to start playing some really good teams. We’re going to have to start swinging the bats better and have a couple of pitchers step up for us out of the bullpen (the key to last Saturday’s loss). They are going to get their opportunity this week against Little Rock to see if they can get some confidence before the weekend.”
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium the Razorbacks host the 10-9 University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans of the Sun Belt Conference leading in the weekend SEC West series at Baum-Walker against reigning national champion Mississippi State, 15-10, 3-3.
Though Mississippi State’s Bulldogs won the national championship at the College World Series which Arkansas missed losing 2 of 3 in its Super Regional against North Carolina State, last year’s SEC champion Razorbacks swept three from Mississippi State in their SEC series at Starkville, Mississippi.
GOING THE DISTANCE
Last weekend the Razorbacks sprinters for Chris Bucknam’s men and Lance Harter’s women opened the outdoor track season at the Texas Relays in Austin.
This weekend, it’s the distance runners’ turn opening their outdoor season at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California.
SPRING FOOTBALL RESUMES
Given off last week for the UA’s spring break, spring football practices resume this week for Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks.
The Razorbacks announced practices this week for Tuesday and Thursday.
They have used three of the 15 spring football practices allotted by the NCAA.
