FAYETTEVILLE — With the Arkansas Razorbacks unable to play Tuesday night’s game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane postponed because of positive COVID-19 coronavirus tests among the Hurricane, and the Southern University Jaguars unable to play nationally No. 1 Gonzaga Thursday night in Spokane, Washington, because of Gonzaga’s COVID issues, Arkansas and Southern have found each other to play.
Coach Eric Musselman’s SEC Razorbacks, 4-0, will host the Jaguars, 0-2 of the SWAC (Southwest Athletic Conference) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Walton Arena.
Coached by former Kentucky Wildcats center Sean Woods, the Jaguars have lost, 85-78 in overtime to North Carolina Central University and were overwhelmed, 103-76 by the nationally No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten.
Though winless, the Jaguars have netted solid scoring from guards Ahsante Shivers, 16.5 average with 20 against North Carolina Central and 13 against Iowa, and Damiree Burns and Jayden Saddler, each averaging 12.0 with Saddler scoring a dozen on both North Carolina Central and Iowa.
Kirk Parker, a 6-foot-7 center, leads Southern rebounders, averaging 8.8.
Woods no doubt approaches Wednesday’s game concerned about Moses Moody, Arkansas 6-6 guard named Monday SEC Freshman of the Week after last week leading 72-60 and 86-50 victories over Texas-Arlington and Lipscomb University.
Moody scored 24 points with nine rebounds against UTA and 18 points and eight boards against Lipscomb.
Musselman will stress the Razorbacks, with no regular starrer taller than 6-6 last season, but now starting 7-3 center Connor Vanover and 6-7 forward Justin Smith off the bench employing 6-10 forwards Vance Jackson and Jaylin Williams, continue the strong rebounding, 43-30 over UTA and a whopping 54-32 over Lipscomb.
“We try to end our drills with boxout defensive rebounding,” Musselman said after Saturday’s victory over Lipscomb. “Justin Smith is rebounding well and he could even rebound more. I think he could be a double-double rebound guy for us every night. He would have been our best rebounder last year by far. Connor with his length right now, he’s dominating on the glass. Nine rebounds Wednesday in 15 minutes. Jaylin Williams continues to rebound. He had seven tight in 17 minutes. And Jaylin could have had more rebounds. Moses on the boards, a phenomenal job.”
Because Wednesday’s game was not on Arkansas’ original schedule and not part of any season ticket package, tickets are available to the general public.
Prices include $15 for seats in the lower bowl and $10 for seats in the upper bowl.
To purchase tickets fans can visit www.ArkansasRazorbacks.com or email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu or call the Razorback Ticket Center at 800-982-4647 (locally call 479-575-5151).
Also, to accommodate fans attending Saturday’s Arkansas versus Alabama football game kicking off at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday’s Arkansas versus University of Central Arkansas basketball tip-off at Walton Arena has been moved to 7 p.m. from its original 5 p.m. start.
