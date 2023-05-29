FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host the Fayetteville Regional this weekend and will remain in town for a super regional if they qualify after earning a No. 3-overall national seed.
Joining Arkansas (41-16) in the Fayetteville Regional are No. 4 Santa Clara (35-18), No. 3 Arizona (33-24) and No. 2 TCU (37-22). The Hogs face Santa Clara while TCU and Arizona will battle in the other first-round game. It will be a double-elimination tournament.
The winner advances to a best-of-3 super regional the next weekend. The Fayetteville Regional is paired up with the one hosted by Indiana State (42-15) for the super regional. The others in that regional are No. Iowa (42-14), No. 3 North Carolina (35-22) and No. 4 Wright State (39-21).
That is good news for Dave Van Horn after being away for 11 days with a series at Vanderbilt and the SEC Tournament. After playing three games in the SEC Tournament, Van Horn talked about how he feels about the team at this point.
"Well, I feel good about some things," Van Horn said. "I feel good about if we don't make very many mistakes -- I don't think we made an error in three games here. I think we made one at Vanderbilt, and it might have been on a pitcher.
"So I feel like if we can continue to do that, feel like our starting pitchers for the most part are in good shape. They've got some rest. We didn't over-pitch them, and a couple of bullpen guys had pretty good outings. I thought (Will) McEntire was outstanding both outings. It says here he gave up three runs, but a couple freshmen walked in two of those for us.
"I don't know, I feel good except we've got to get our offense going. It's the older guys. They've got to do it. If we don't get the offense going, it'll be a quick weekend for us."
Third baseman Caleb Cali hit pretty well in Hoover (Ala.). He talked about how the Hogs wanted one more game.
"Yeah, we've been gone for a while, but we definitely wanted to stick around for one more day," Cali said. "But stuff happens, and we'll go home and we'll regroup and we'll be ready."
Starting pitcher Brady Tygart suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday and admitted it will be nice to get home.
"Yeah, as the year says, we're really hard to beat at home," Tygart said. "We really feel good when we're back at Mom's, so we're all really confident. We're ready."
The Hogs are one of eight SEC teams that will host a regional, along with Florida, LSU, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina. No conference has ever had eight hosts for regionals.
