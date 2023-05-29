x

Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood throws during action earlier this season. The Razorbacks are the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Touranment, which starts Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

 John D. James/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host the Fayetteville Regional this weekend and will remain in town for a super regional if they qualify after earning a No. 3-overall national seed.

Joining Arkansas (41-16) in the Fayetteville Regional are No. 4 Santa Clara (35-18), No. 3 Arizona (33-24) and No. 2 TCU (37-22). The Hogs face Santa Clara while TCU and Arizona will battle in the other first-round game. It will be a double-elimination tournament.

