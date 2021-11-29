FAYETTEVILLE — Off beating Missouri, 34-17, Friday and finishing their regular season at 8-4, the bowl-bound Arkansas Razorbacks advanced from 25th to 23rd in Sunday’s Top AP college football poll and hold 25th in Sunday’s Coaches poll.
Tuesday night, the Razorbacks, 25th in last week’s College Football Playoff Committee poll, will learn their standings in this week’s CFP poll.
Next Sunday’s final CFP poll will determine the top four teams that will play for college football’s national championship and largely determine the other bowl assignments.
During Friday’ postgame at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, coach Sam Pittman was asked his plans for the Hogs this intervening week before learning their bowl destination.
“They’re going to voluntary lift (weight) and they’ll come in,” Pittman said. “They’ll do it. Not voluntary (with final exams upcoming) our study table. They have to do that.”
Pittman said the Hogs will meet as a team next Monday after the bowl assignments are announced.
In the meantime Pittman hits the recruiting road.
When do the on campus bowl practices start?
“We’ll probably start practice for our bowl somewhere between the 9th and the 10th probably of December,” Pittman said. “Get a couple in, or three that weekend. Run it into recruiting as well, a recruiting weekend. Then we’ve got different plans for whoever chooses us. But we’re going to be off for a few days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.