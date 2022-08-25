FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Arkansas Razorback juniors who are roommates and standouts on the lines are anxious that preparation for Cincinnati began Thursday.

Defensive end Jashaud Stewart, who is from Jonesboro, and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford are key members of the line on each side of the ball. Stewart is running first-team end and Crawford is second-team right tackle and guard. Right now, he is working with the first unit some at guard with one of the starters, Brady Latham, injured.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.